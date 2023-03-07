Dazzling images show worm moon wiggle its way across night sky

Talk about a celestial show! March's full moon, also known as the worm moon, lit up the night sky around the world when it reached its peak illumination early Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, with another storm pushing its way across the U.S. this week, many Americans were unable to observe the beautiful sight. But dazzling photos and videos showed the majestic worm moon in all its glory for those lucky enough to catch a glimpse.

The Farmers’ Almanac says the moon gets that nickname because the ground in the northern latitudes begins to soften during the month, allowing earthworms to appear.

Similar to other folklore behind the naming of each month’s full moon, the nickname might be a bit of a stretch because March is a still chilly month across large parts of North America, which would generally prevent sightings of worms.

According to Penn State’s extension office, the optimum temperature for an earthworm is between 50 and 60 degrees, and many don’t tolerate freezing weather.

Worm or no worm, the worm moon didn't disappoint those who took the time to look up into the night sky to see the majestic moon wiggle its way across.

Beautiful photos taken in Italy show the moon behind the Rocca Calascio castle and village in L'Aquila during the early-morning hours of March 7.

Other photos taken in San Francisco show the worm moon rising over the Bay Bridge late Monday night.

A Twitter user in Pennsylvania was able to capture stunning videos and photos of the worm moon as it rose above the sky Monday night.

It shows the moon looking like a beige disk in front of a dark blue sky.

Incredible time-lapse video recorded in Providence, Rhode Island, shows the bright worm moon moving majestically across the sky early in the morning on Tuesday before it dips behind some skyscrapers and eventually below the horizon.

Calendar of next moon phases

After the full moon, the lunar body will wane into a third-quarter state by March 14 and reach a new moon status on March 21.

The next full moon won’t rise into the sky until Thursday, April 6, and it will be known as the pink moon.

Due to the moon taking around 354 days to complete a full 12 cycles, some years experience and additional full moon – and 2023 is one of those years.

Thirteen full moons will grace the skies this year, with the extra sighting scheduled to happen in late August.