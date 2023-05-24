Search
Earth & Space
Norway urges people to stay away from 'spy whale' Hvaldimir

Hvaldimir, the beluga whale, gained notoriety in 2019, when he was spotted in Norwegian waters wearing a camera mount from a Russian research program.

By Angeli Gabriel
The world’s most famous beluga whale, Hvaldimir, showed off high-fiving skills earlier this year, when he skidded past a boat of volunteers near Flatanger, Norway. 01:08

OSLO, Norway – The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has asked people to avoid contact with Hvaldimir, a beluga whale that now lives in the inner Oslofjord in southern Norway.

Hvaldimir gained notoriety in 2019 when he was spotted in Norwegian waters wearing a camera mount from a Russian research program, the BBC reported. Because of this, Hvaldimir was dubbed a "spy whale."

(Megan Mullin via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Since he was discovered, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said Hvaldimir has been traveling along the Norwegian coast, mostly staying at farms.

Now, the whale has made it to the bustling waters of Oslofjord, located by the Norwegian capital of Oslo, spurring concern for its well-being in a highly populated area.

Boats and ferries are seen on in the Oslo fjord along the waterfront of the Norwegian capital on July 25, 2020.

Boats and ferries are seen on in the Oslo fjord along the waterfront of the Norwegian capital on July 25, 2020. 

(ODD ANDERSEN / AFP  / FOX Weather)

According to fisheries director Frank Bakke-Jensen, in Oslofjord, the risk of injury for Hvaldimir increases as many more recreational boats are gathered in the small area.

The directorate has encouraged people to keep a good distance from Hvaldimir to help ensure the safety and well-being of the beluga.

Map showing location of Oslo, Norway.

Map showing location of Oslo, Norway.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

They added that they would monitor the whale’s movements and hope it would turn around when he reached the end of Oslofjord.

