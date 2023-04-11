Imagery captures Russia's Shiveluch volcano as it erupts, spewing ash to nearby villages

KAMCHATKA KRAI, Russia – A strong explosive eruption of one of the region’s largest volcanoes in Russia prompted an aviation warning as a large volcanic cloud plumed above the sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation captured a video of a volcanic plume extending more than 6 miles into the sky from the Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s far eastern peninsula of Kamchatka.

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team observed continued strong eruptions from the volcano, and ash explosions over 9 miles could occur at any time.

"Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft," the monitoring team said.

Ash clouds are currently drifting more than 265 miles to the west-south-west and to the south of the volcano.

According to Russian news outlets, the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky region was covered by the strongest ashfall in the last 60 years. Ashfall from the eruption reached 3.3 inches in the city, according to reports. The satellite imagery below from CIRA shows the eruption.

The head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal district, Oleg Bondarenko, captured video and showing the town covered in ash.

Bondarenko said he was proposing that nearby schools should close for 10 days because "it will be impossible for children to go to school, and in general, the presence of children here, by and large, is in question."

According to Bondarenko, clean water and personal protective equipment was being supplied to residents of Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk.