Watch: World-famous beluga whale greets volunteers with swim-by 'high five'

FLATANGER, Norway – How can you not fall in love with this beautiful beluga?

That's exactly what Dr. Megan Mullin said when the world’s most famous beluga whale showed off his high-fiving skills when he skidded past a boat of volunteers near Flatanger, Norway.

Mullin, a volunteer with OneWhale, captured video of Hvaldimir with its fin raised as it approached the boat she was traveling in with others from her group who traveled to Norway in September.

"I’m struggling to put into words the profound experiences I had with this majestic soul," she said. "Wave-like emotions ranging from pure bliss and joy, to sadness and serious concern for Hvaldi’s safety."

Mullin went on to say that every day is a blessing that the ocean-going mammal is still alive.

"He has had quite the journey from being a former Russian spy whale to now being isolated in Norway," she added. "You can see he wants to play with ropes and boats, and frequent close encounters to propellers of large boats puts him at an extremely high risk for a fatal injury."

The non-profit OneWhale has been working to protect him while undertaking extensive plans to create a wild sanctuary at a fjord in Norway to protect him from tourists and allow him to live his life in the most natural way possible.