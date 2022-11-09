'It's on the boat!' Large mako shark leaps onto fishing charter in New Zealand

WHITIANGA, New Zealand – It's not every day that you see a large mako shark leap out of the water and land on your boat.

That's what happened to a group of people on a fishing charter off Whitianga, New Zealand, on Nov. 5. They were startled and stunned when a large mako shark leaped out of the water and landed on the front of the boat, video uploaded on Nov. 6 shows.

"It's on the boat," one person could be heard on a video aboard Churchys Charters NZ. Owner Ryan Churches said he and his group of customers were searching for kingfish when a mako shark ended up taking the bait. After being hooked, the shark decided to leap out of the water in an "aerial display."

WATCH: THRESHER SHARK'S AEROBATIC ACT CAPTURED ON VIDEO IN CANADA

"There’s nothing much we could do," Churches said. "We can’t go up the front to go near it because they go absolutely bonkers."

The shark managed to wriggle free unharmed as Churches and his passengers counted their blessings that the shark didn’t leap to the back of the boat.

The shortfin mako shark can reach lengths of 12 feet and weights of at least 1,200 pounds, according to Oceana. With top speeds of 45 mph, it's the fastest shark and one of the fastest fishes on the planet.