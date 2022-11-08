Watch: Thresher shark's aerobatic act captured on video in Canada

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada – A thresher shark with its long, curved tail was captured on video performing an aerobatic act in Canada.

Nature photographer Simon d’Entremont was in the Strait of Canso in Nova Scotia on Nov. 6 and watched the animal fly above the water as it whipped into the air with its characteristic tail that aids in hunting to stun its prey.

SHARK PHOTOBOMBS A SHOT BY LEAPING INTO THE AIR BEHIND AN UNWITTING SURFER

D’Entremont believes a sea lamprey had attached itself to the shark, causing it to lunge out of the water.

Sea lampreys are parasitic jawless vertebrae native to the Northern Hemisphere. They are known to attack and parasitize sharks for the high level of urea in their blood.