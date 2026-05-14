Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano erupts for the 47th episode, sending fountains of lava into the air

Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano erupted for the 47th time on Thursday, blasting lava and thick plumes of smoke high into the air.

HERE ARE THE DIFFERENT ASHFALL ALERTS THAT COULD BE ISSUED DURING VOLCANIC ACTIVITY

Episode 47 began when lava fountains burst from the crater, marking the start of the latest eruption.

The north vent fountains started to grow rapidly, reaching about 200 feet in the air at 4 p.m. HST.

The last eruption occurred over a week ago on May 5.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted that lava overflow began when the Halemaʻumaʻu south vent presented a strong glow and periodic flaming.

Both vents are currently erupting, with low-level activity in the south vent while lava fountains at the north vent were about 65 feet high.

Throughout the day, webcams showed precursory overflows from the south vent and a small stream of lava spewed out on the backwall of the north vent.

RARE ASHFALL WARNING ISSUED AS MOUNT KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTS FOR 43RD TIME, PRODUCING LARGE LAVA FOUNTAINS

As of right now, lava fountains have already reached 200 feet in this most recent eruption.

Authorities say residents should be aware of volcanic gas and tephra during this episode.

High levels of volcanic gas, including sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide, continue to be released and may create vog, or volcanic air pollution, which can cause respiratory irritation and other health problems.

WATCH AS LAVA FLOW ERUPTS FROM KILAUEA CRATER IN HAWAII

Authorities also warned that tephra such as volcanic ash, pumice and Pele’s hair, may irritate the skin, eyes and lungs.

While the larger volcanic fragments fall near the vents, lighter particles are traveling at a greater distance due to the wind conditions.

The National Weather Service said the area is experiencing northeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, carrying the tephra to the southwest of the summit.

TO STUDY CALIFORNIA’S LARGEST ACTIVE VOLCANO, SCIENTISTS FIRST HAVE TO CLIMB IT

Fountaining episodes typically last 12 hours or less, but ash can remain in the air for longer depending on wind and weather conditions.

Stay with FOX Weather as Kīlauea’s episode 47 continues.