Grand Canyon North Rim begins to reopen after Dragon Bravo Fire destruction

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Officials at Grand Canyon National Park announced that the North Rim will begin reopening this fall, after the devastating Dragon Bravo Fire shut down that part of the park this summer.

The Dragon Bravo Fire began on July 4, when lightning ignited sparks in the North Rim. In the months since, the wildfire burned over 145,000 acres and damaged or destroyed nearly half of all North Rim structures.

Starting on Oct. 1, the park will begin to partially reopen select areas of the North Rim to visitors, including Point Imperial, Cape Royal, Fire Point and Swamp Ridge, according to the National Park Service.

Those areas will be open daily from sunrise to sunset, but overnight use will be available at Swamp Point and Fire Point. They will then shut down once again on Dec. 1, or when the park sees its first major snowfall – whichever happens first.

"Reopening portions of the North Rim allows visitors to once again experience some of the park’s most scenic areas while we continue to assess post-fire impacts and begin recovery efforts," said Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keable. "This is the first of several phased reopenings planned for the North Rim, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we work diligently to restore access."

Aside from the soon-to-be-reopened areas, all other parts of the North Rim will remain closed indefinitely due to safety concerns and recovery efforts following the Dragon Bravo Fire.

This includes the North Kaibab Trail, which is the most difficult of the major inner canyon trails at Grand Canyon National Park, the NPS said. It experienced extensive damage from the wildfire and now has rockfalls along the upper section of the trail.

Officials ask park visitors to be careful when venturing into the newly reopened areas of the park, as dead standing trees, the potential for flash flooding and other hazards remain.

They also stressed the need to be self-sufficient when visiting the park, as the reopened areas have no power, running water, cell service or visitor services. Because of this, visitors must bring their own food, water and supplies.

Visitors should also prepare their vehicles, which should be no longer than 22 feet, and fill up their tanks, as no fuel is available in the park, according to the NPS. Additionally, drivers should be vigilant of the weather and road conditions this time of year, as snow and icy roads are possible.

Officials also ask visitors to mind the crews that are actively working on recovery efforts within the park.

The Dragon Bravo Fire is the 10th-largest wildfire on record in Arizona, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. It destroyed structures, such as the historic Grand Canyon Lodge, in Grand Canyon National Park.