Grand Canyon's North Rim closed for season as massive wildfire devastates historic lodge, landscape

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – Following a rapidly spreading wildfire that destroyed dozens of buildings, including a historic Grand Canyon lodge, the North Rim of the Grand Canyon will remain closed to all visitor access for the remainder of the season, according to park officials.

HISTORIC GRAND CANYON LODGE AMONG DOZENS OF BUILDINGS BURNED IN WILDFIRE; CHLORINE GAS LEAK HAMPERS FIREFIGHT

The National Park Service (NPS) said the Dragon Bravo Fire exhibited extreme and volatile fire behavior Saturday evening, resulting in a 500-acre expansion. Fire managers have confirmed the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge and numerous historic cabins in the developed area. As of Monday, the wildfire has scorched more than 5,000 acres and remains 0% contained.

The fire was sparked by lightning on July 4, according to park officials. Dozens of firefighters have since been assigned to battle the blaze.

Fire activity intensified rapidly, fueled by sustained winds of 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 40 mph. Firefighters said they made significant efforts to slow the fire’s progression under hazardous and rapidly changing conditions.

Aerial bucket drops were conducted to slow fire movement near the Grand Canyon Lodge and Transept Canyon. However, the use of aerial retardant was not feasible due to a chlorine gas leak at the water treatment facility, which required the evacuation of firefighting personnel from critical zones nearby, park officials said.

Preliminary assessments indicate that between 50 and 80 structures have been lost, including NPS administrative buildings and visitor facilities. No injuries or loss of life were reported, and all staff and residents were successfully evacuated before the fire’s escalation.

"The fire is being managed with an aggressive full suppression strategy," the NPS said Sunday. "Fire behavior is still very active, driven by hot temperatures, low relative humidity and continued strong wind gusts."

Fire managers began ordering retardant drops on the east side of the developed area on Sunday, including the Roaring Springs drainage, as suppression efforts continue.

In addition to the closure of the North Rim, the NPS said all inner canyon corridor trails, campgrounds and associated areas are closed until further notice.

Compounding the crisis, firefighters are also battling the White Sage Fire that is burning more than 40,000 acres just north of the North Rim, further stretching resources and personnel.