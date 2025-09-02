Nearly half of all North Rim structures deemed damaged or destroyed in Grand Canyon fire
Among the 106 structures scorched or destroyed by flames were the Grand Canyon Lodge, the visitor's center, and a wastewater treatment plant, according to the Department of Interior's Burned Area Emergency Response Team.
The Dragon Bravo Fire burning in the Grand Canyon in Arizona has burned more than 100,000 acres since it began on July 4. The fire is 9% contained, but continues burning throughout the North RIm of the Grand Canyon.
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. -- A final damage assessment of the wrath the Dragon Bravo Fire unleashed inside the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is complete, and its numbers are grim: Nearly half the infrastructure in the North Rim was damaged or destroyed.
The popular area inside the national park was home to 229 structures before the wildfire. Crews will also need to clean up hazardous materials at three high-risk sites, including the wastewater treatment plant and areas adjacent to the lodge, the BAER team said.
The front entrance to Grand Canyon Lodge as it appeared on July 18, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
In this handout image provided by Grand Canyon National Park, A firefighter stands near smoldering debris and active flames amid the charred remains of burned structures near the Grand Canyon Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park on July 13, 2025.
(Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)
Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Photo from July 18, of a park entrance fee station located behind the North Rim Visitor Center which was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire on July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Stone chimneys remaining from Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that burned when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
July 18 photo of the entrance steps that led to the North Rim Visitor Center. The building was destroyed by the Dragon Bravo Fire July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Two of the Grand Canyon Lodge deluxe cabins that survived when the Dragon Bravo Fire passed through this location on July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Two rocking chairs that survived the Dragon Bravo Fire when it destroyed Grand Canyon Lodge July 12-13, 2025. The remains of the lodge are visible in the backgound.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Burned slope along the Transept Trail, just north of the Grand Canyon Lodge area, as it appeared on July 18, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Looking north above the remains of Grand Canyon Lodge and the southern terminus of Arizona State Route 67 in the North Rim developed area. The Transept Trail is visible below to the left of the lodge; the start of Bright Angel Point Trail - on the right. The fire passed through this location July 12-13, 2025.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Above Grand Canyon Lodge and the southern terminus of Arizona State Route 67 in the North Rim developed area. The remains of Grand Canyon Lodge is visible left of center.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
Above Bright Angel Point while approaching the North Rim developed area. Grand Canyon Lodge is visible in the center.
(NPS Photo / Matt Jenkins)
In this handout image provided by Grand Canyon National Park, The Dragon Bravo Fire is seen at Grand Canyon National Park on July 11, 2025.
(Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)
In this handout image provided by Grand Canyon National Park, A firefighter stands near smoldering debris and active flames amid the charred remains of burned structures near the Grand Canyon Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park on July 13, 2025.
(Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)
In this handout image provided by Grand Canyon National Park, The Dragon Bravo Fire is seen at Grand Canyon National Park on July 12, 2025.
(Grand Canyon National Park via Getty Images)
Dragon Bravo Fire burns in Grand Canyon National Park.
(InciWeb)
In addition, about 1,000 feet of the 3,300-foot water pipeline within the burn area sustained damage.
The Department of the Interior (DOI) Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team arrived at the North Rim of the Park on Saturday to begin assessing post-fire impacts from the Dragon Bravo Fire. Field specialists from cultural resources, hydrology, vegetation, wildlife, forestry, and recreation programs conducted on-the-ground reviews of the burned area to design recovery actions.
(Dragon Bravo Fire Damage Assessment)
The fire closed the Grand Canyon's North Rim for the remainder of the 2025 season after causing significant damage.