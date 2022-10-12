Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

And the winner is: Here’s the Fat Bear Week 2022 chunky champion

Fat Bear Week is an annual, single-elimination tournament in which the public votes for which bear they think is the fattest. The competition highlights the importance of just how much bears need to bulk up for hibernation.

By Steven Yablonski , Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Bear 747 overcame a voting scandal and has been crowned the Fat Bear Week champion this year.  01:09

Fat Bear Week Champ: Bear 747 overcomes voting scandal, wins Fat Bear crown

Bear 747 overcame a voting scandal and has been crowned the Fat Bear Week champion this year. 

It's the moment we've all been waiting for. After a week of voting, the winner of the Fat Bear Week 2022 competition has been announced – but the win doesn't come without a scandal that rocked the competition.

After more than 1 million votes that were cast between Oct. 5 and 11, the public has chosen Bear 747 over his challenger, Bear 901.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

Explore.org announced on Twitter Tuesday night: "THIS 747 IS CLEARED FOR LANDING. Introducing your 2022 Fat Bear Week champion."

"Few brown bears ever grow as large as the bear who shares an identification number with a jet airplane," explore.org said on its website. "When 747 was first identified in 2004, he was a relatively young bear, only a few years old and unable to compete with larger bears for the most preferred fishing locations."

But since then, Bear 747 has grown to become one of the largest brown bears on Earth and may weigh as much as 1,400 pounds.

BEAR-LY RECOGNIZABLE: LIVE CAMERAS SHOW HOW THE FUZZY CREATURES CHANGE AFTER HIBERNATION

What is Fat Bear Week?

  • Image 1 of 13

    Fat Bear Week 2022 Bracket (explore.org)

  • Image 2 of 13

    32 Chunk: Chunk is a large adult male with narrowly-set eyes, a prominent brow ridge, and a distinctive scar across his muzzle. Even at his leanest, Chunk carries substantial fat reserves, especially on his hind quarters. In early summer he tends to shed much of the fur around his shoulders and neck. This gives him a two-toned appearance and exposes numerous scars and wounds. By late summer, his newly grown fur is dark brown (explore.org)

  • Image 3 of 13

    128 Grazer: Grazer is a large adult female with a long straight muzzle and conspicuously blond ears. During late summer and fall, she has grizzled, light brown fur and is often one of the fattest bears to utilize Brooks River. In 2022, she returned to the river with twin 2.5 year-old cubs. (explore.org)

  • Image 4 of 13

    151 Walker: Walker is a large adult male with a light-bulb or pear-shaped body in September and October. He has a long, tapering muzzle and widely spaced, upright ears. In early summer he has prominent dark eye-rings. By late summer his fur is dark brown. He currently has a large wound on his right thigh that will likely produce a noticeable scar. (explore.org)

  • Image 5 of 13

    164: Bear 164 is a small adult male. In early summer, he has light brown body fur with darker brown fur on his lower legs. His fur coat becomes a rich medium-brown by late summer. Although his ears are blonder than many male bears, 164's most distinctive physical feature is an indentation at the base of his upper muzzle. (explore.org)

  • Image 6 of 13

    335: Bear 335 is a medium-small subadult. Her fur is light blond in early summer, although it darkens to a grizzled tan-brown in late summer. (explore.org)

  • Image 7 of 13

    435 Holly: Holly is a large adult female with blond ears and pale, tan-colored claws. By early autumn, she is usually very fat with grizzled blond fur. Her appearance at that time somewhat resembles the shape and color of a lightly toasted marshmallow. (explore.org)

  • Image 8 of 13

    480 Otis: Otis is a medium-large adult male with a blocky muzzle and a floppy right ear. He has light brown fur in early summer. By autumn, his coat becomes grizzled brown and he sports a patch of blonder fur on his left shoulder. (explore.org)

  • Image 9 of 13

    747: Bear 747 is a very large adult male with a blocky muzzle and a floppy right ear. In early summer, his reddish-brown fur sheds in a patchy manner. Like many adult males, he often has scars and wounds on his face and neck. In late summer and fall, he is typically very fat with a low-hanging belly and uniformly dark brown fur. (explore.org)

  • Image 10 of 13

    854 Divot: Divot is a medium-large adult female with a short, straight muzzle and closely spaced eyes. Her fur is light brown or tan in early summer but becomes a richer brown after she sheds and grows her winter coat. Divot's most distinctive feature is a prominent scar that completely encircles her neck. (explore.org)

  • Image 11 of 13

    856: This is a very large and tall adult male. He has uniformly brown fur and light-brown ears. In early summer, numerous scars and wounds are visible on 856's head and neck. By late summer his fur is dark brown. Behaviorally, 856 is quite bold and assertive toward other bears. (explore.org)

  • Image 12 of 13

    901: This is a medium-small yet quickly growing adult female. Bear 901 has blond-rimmed, triangular ears. Her fur is golden brown in early summer and grizzled-brown in late summer. (explore.org)

  • Image 13 of 13

    909's Yearling: This almost two-year-old cub has a skinny neck, a large head, and medium-brown fur with grizzled tips. (explore.org)

Fat Bear Week is an annual, single-elimination tournament in which the public votes for which bear they think is the fattest. Not only are they voting for the chunkiest contender, but they are also judging which bear was most successful in preparing for hibernation. 

"Which brown bear best transcends the ordinarily large and enters the realm of extraordinarily fat?" explore.org, the creator of the competition, asks. "There's no fat shaming in Fat Bear Week. Fat bears exemplify the richness of Katmai National Park and Bristol Bay, Alaska."

The bears along the Brooks River in Alaska have been consuming their final meals, and the competition highlights the importance of bulking up for their winter hibernation.

After more than 1 million votes that were cast between October 5-11, the public has chosen Bear 747 over his challenger, Bear 901

After more than 1 million votes that were cast between Oct. 5 and 11, the public has chosen Bear 747 over his challenger, Bear 901.

More than 1 million votes were cast during Fat Bear Week 2022, but a scandal rocked the competition.

"A Fat Bear Week scandal for the ages," explore.org said on Twitter. "Someone stuffed the ballot box!"

It turns out people were casting fraudulent votes to try and get some bears ahead in the competition.

But the issue was rectified, and explore.org said fake votes were discarded. Previous votes were checked as well to ensure fairness in the competition.

Why were we rooting for bears to get fat? 

Otis, Fat Bear Week 2021 winner, defends his fishing spot as the bear bulks up in preparation for hibernation. (Video: National Park Service and explore.org) 00:46

Fat Bear Week 2021 Winner defends his fishing spot

Otis, Fat Bear Week 2021 winner, defends his fishing spot as the bear bulks up in preparation for hibernation. (Video: National Park Service and explore.org)

While it might seem silly to vote on the fattest bear and call it a success story, the competition highlights the importance of bears preparing for hibernation.

During hibernation, bears don't eat or drink. The animals lose one-third of their body weight, so their winter survival depends on accumulating ample fat reserves before entering the den. 

Bears are currently at the peak of hyperphagia. 

Hyperphagia is when bears try to eat whatever they can to pack on the pounds and survive the winter. It usually lasts from late summer to early fall.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said that bears need 20,000 calories daily to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking during hyperphagia.

According to the National Park Service, bears may lose 15 to 30% of their body weight during hibernation, so it's crucial to get enough calories before their long winter nap.

Tags
Loading.