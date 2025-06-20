Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Grand Canyon National Park adventurers get access to new extreme weather alert tool

Grand Canyon National Park has launched a satellite-based emergency alert system, which allows visitors to receive real-time alerts about flash flooding and other hazardous events in cell service dead zones.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
The Grand Canyon has been ranked the deadliest national park. It has the most missing person reports, deaths and even suicides from 2018 through the first two months of this year. FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports. 

Grand Canyon ranked deadliest national park

The Grand Canyon has been ranked the deadliest national park. It has the most missing person reports, deaths and even suicides from 2018 through the first two months of this year. FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports. 

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Adventurers in Grand Canyon National Park now have an additional way to receive extreme weather alerts that park staff say will even work in vast areas without cellphone service.

The Grand Canyon River Alert System now has the capability of sending satellite-based warnings to subscribers, which means anyone with a capable device can receive alerts throughout the park’s vast 1.2 million acres.

"Information about impending flash floods, debris flows or boating hazards have not previously been accessible to backcountry visitors in Grand Canyon," Tom Gushue, a GIS coordinator at the United States Geological Survey, said in a statement. "This warning system provides National Weather Service or Park Service alerts ahead of events, so that visitors can respond accordingly."

SEE THE EXTREME WEATHER VISITORS AT NATIONAL PARKS EXPERIENCE

  • Lightning at the Grand Canyon
    Image 1 of 5

    FILE -- Lightning at the Grand Canyon. (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket)

  • Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona
    Image 2 of 5

    Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (Photo by: Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Rainbow over Grand Canyon National Park.
    Image 3 of 5

    Rainbow over Grand Canyon National Park. Monsoonal thunderstorms move through Grand Canyon bringing beauty, excitement, and much-needed rainfall. However, they also bring dangerous and potentially fatal lightning. To reduce your risk, it's crucial to learn and practice basic safety measures to avoid lightning hazards: https://go.nps.gov/gc-lightning (718) NPS Photo/M. Quinn img alt="yellow tinted sunset clouds above a vast and colorful canyon landscape with trace of a rainbow on the far right." (M. Quinn / NPS)

  • FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park is seen from the North Rim Visitor Center in North Rim, Arizona, United States on July 14, 2018. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 5

    FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park is seen from the North Rim Visitor Center in North Rim, Arizona, United States on July 14, 2018. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images) ( )

  • Grand Canyon National Park climate changes
    Image 5 of 5

    Grand Canyon National Park climate changes (Climate Central)

Flash flooding is a significant concern at the park, especially during the late summer months, when the seasonal monsoon allows for thunderstorms to develop, which can lead to heavy rainfall.

Sudden rainstorms are known to send rocks, mud, water and other debris down narrow tributaries, creating life-threatening conditions, which sometimes lead to injuries and even fatalities.

"We have never been able to reach people in Grand Canyon with flash flood warnings like this before," Megan Taylor, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff, Arizona, stated. "We are grateful for the coordination to make this possible and have the chance to save lives."

To sign up for the free service, visitors can text GCRIVERALERTS to 928-707-7842, and they will in turn receive a confirmation message on the subscription. 

TOP NATIONAL PARKS FOR STARGAZING IN US

Park staff emphasized that while the alert system will increase public safety, it is not a substitute for personal awareness and preparedness.

"This new alert system provides a critical communication link in remote areas, giving backcountry users timely information about flash floods or other hazards they may encounter," Ed Keable, superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, said in a statement. "At the same time, no technology replaces the need for personal preparation and situational awareness."

While the alert system was specifically designed for the Grand Canyon, officials believe it could serve as a prototype for other extensive parks across the county.

The National Park Service estimates that the service could benefit more than a million annual backcountry users in the Desert Southwest.

How a typical monsoon forms in the Southwest.

How a typical monsoon forms in the Southwest.

(FOX Weather)

Tags
Loading...