Grand Canyon National Park adventurers get access to new extreme weather alert tool

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Adventurers in Grand Canyon National Park now have an additional way to receive extreme weather alerts that park staff say will even work in vast areas without cellphone service.

The Grand Canyon River Alert System now has the capability of sending satellite-based warnings to subscribers, which means anyone with a capable device can receive alerts throughout the park’s vast 1.2 million acres.

"Information about impending flash floods, debris flows or boating hazards have not previously been accessible to backcountry visitors in Grand Canyon," Tom Gushue, a GIS coordinator at the United States Geological Survey, said in a statement. "This warning system provides National Weather Service or Park Service alerts ahead of events, so that visitors can respond accordingly."

Flash flooding is a significant concern at the park, especially during the late summer months, when the seasonal monsoon allows for thunderstorms to develop, which can lead to heavy rainfall.

Sudden rainstorms are known to send rocks, mud, water and other debris down narrow tributaries, creating life-threatening conditions, which sometimes lead to injuries and even fatalities.

"We have never been able to reach people in Grand Canyon with flash flood warnings like this before," Megan Taylor, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff, Arizona, stated. "We are grateful for the coordination to make this possible and have the chance to save lives."

To sign up for the free service, visitors can text GCRIVERALERTS to 928-707-7842, and they will in turn receive a confirmation message on the subscription.

Park staff emphasized that while the alert system will increase public safety, it is not a substitute for personal awareness and preparedness.

"This new alert system provides a critical communication link in remote areas, giving backcountry users timely information about flash floods or other hazards they may encounter," Ed Keable, superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, said in a statement. "At the same time, no technology replaces the need for personal preparation and situational awareness."

While the alert system was specifically designed for the Grand Canyon, officials believe it could serve as a prototype for other extensive parks across the county.

The National Park Service estimates that the service could benefit more than a million annual backcountry users in the Desert Southwest.