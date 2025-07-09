Carolinas, mid-Atlantic face additional flood threat just days after Chantal’s deadly flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. – Days after deadly flooding in North Carolina from Tropical Depression Chantal, the flooding threat has returned, with more heavy rain expected to fall over the Carolinas and up through the Interstate 95 Corridor.

NORTH CAROLINA FLOODING FROM TROPICAL DEPRESSION CHANTAL TURNS DEADLY

Leftover moisture from Chantal brought nearly a foot of rain across parts of the mid-Atlantic toward the end of the July Fourth weekend and into this week, including in North Carolina.

At least four deaths have been caused by flooding in North Carolina this week.

One woman was killed in Orange County, North Carolina, on Monday when she was caught in the flooding while heading to work, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said two missing boaters on Jordan Lake were later found dead. Another 83-year-old flooding victim was killed when her vehicle was swept away by floodwaters on Sunday.

This multiday threat comes from extreme moisture fueling rounds of heavy rain beginning Wednesday afternoon with some potentially severe thunderstorms.

Flood Watches are in place through Wednesday night from central North Carolina through northern New Jersey.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a Level 3 out of 4 risk for excessive rainfall for parts of North Carolina and Virginia and Maryland, including Richmond and the Washington, D.C- Baltimore area. That zone expanded into the Delmarva Peninsula late Wednesday morning.

"Any one of these storms is going to be capable of tapping into that rich moisture, therefore producing enhanced rainfall rates," FOX Weather Meteorologist Marrisa Torres said.

Between Sunday and Monday, areas, including Chapel Hill, received more than 10 inches of rain, leading to flooding.

Some of the same areas flooded by Chantal’s leftovers earlier this week are forecast to see up to 3 inches of rain through the rest of the week. With the ground already saturated and more water heading into rivers, this could lead to additional flooding.

Areas including Raleigh, Charlotte and the surrounding areas are forecast to see heavy downpours on Wednesday night.

The Charlotte metro area is forecast to see between 2 and 3 inches through Sunday.

Have a backup weather-warning system

This week has been incredibly heartbreaking for multiple states, including Texas, New Mexico and North Carolina, where flooding has claimed many lives and many remain missing after the flooding in Texas. Some of these flooding tragedies occurred overnight when people were least prepared.

It’s important to have multiple ways to receive severe weather and flooding notifications from the National Weather Service. Going to bed with your volume up on your phone to receive emergency alerts and having a weather radio would ensure that if one method fails, you have a backup.

If you live near a river or waterway, have a flooding emergency plan. These flooding situations occurred quickly. In Texas, the Guadalupe River surged over 20 feet within an hour. For many people, it was too late to leave.