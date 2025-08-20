Stay powered up during hurricane season: This fast-charging generator is 50% off

Hurricanes don’t just bring strong winds and heavy rains — they often knock out power for hours, days or even weeks. A portable generator can keep your household running, even when the power grid goes down, and it can be grabbed along with your go-bag if you need to evacuate.

This portable power station from Anker is compact and can fully charge in under an hour. It's designed to keep essentials like lights, refrigeration, fans and your electronics running during outages. It can support multiple items at once, and can be managed from an app on your phone. With a durable battery, a portable size (it weighs in at just under 28 pounds) and the option for solar charging, it’s a reliable solution for hurricanes and other weather-related emergencies.

Original price: $999

Why you need it: No one likes sitting in the dark, especially during a storm. This power bank powers lamps, flashlights and emergency lighting, plus can keep TVs running for some entertainment as you ride out the storm. It’s also key to keep your devices charged, since you never know when emergency updates might come through. You can also run essential appliances like fridges and freezers to keep food and medicines cold, sump pumps to avoid flooding or fans to stay cool.

What to consider:

When shopping for a generator, you’ll want to make sure it can handle the wattage you need to power your lights, phones, fans and fridges.

Also consider how the generator is powered. Some need gas or propane, while others—like this one—run on batteries and can be safely used indoors, even during the storm.

Volume also comes into play; battery generators are nearly silent. Gas ones? Not so much.

Portability is also important, especially if you’ll need to move it quickly or in different spots.

Key Features: