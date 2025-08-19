Storm prep must-haves: Save up to 44% on generators and power banks

During a hurricane , power outages are very common. The combination of strong winds, heavy rain and flooding can affect power lines and even cell and internet cables. To keep your home powered up — the lights on, the fridge running and your outlets working — you’ll need a generator. It also doesn’t hurt to stock your go-bag with backup sources like power banks, too. After all, your phone might be the only way to call for help, stay on top of emergency alerts and provide you with navigation in case you’ve been displaced.

Check out these generators and power stations that you can depend on when you need them most.

Generators

Keep your lights on and appliances running with these generators.

The DuroMax 13,000-watt generator is made of heavy-duty materials and is intended to last through harsh weather conditions. (The all-terrain wheels make the generator a strong portable option, too.) It can be fueled via gas or propane and it boasts a wide variety of outlets, including a 50-amp outlet that can easily power up your home’s appliances and lights should you lose electricity.

Original price: $1,249

This backup generator can run for up to 12 hours with either propane or gas. (Note that the runtime and peak wattage are higher with gas over propane.) It has a helpful digital screen that shows how much power the generator is producing, how often it’s running and how many hours you’ve used it for.

Original price: $799

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is a portable power station that can keep fridges, electric pots and AC units running for comfortable living when the power goes out. It has multiple charging ports, including USB-A and USB-C, plus a DC car port and three AC outlets. When you activate emergency charging in the Jackery app, you can power the generator from 0% to 100% in one hour. You can also attach a Jackery solar panel for additional battery options.

Power banks

Whether or not you have a generator, you’ll want to have a few backup power banks to keep your devices charged. In moments of emergency, phones provide connectivity to the outside world — getting access to help and information — and navigation.

Original price: $109

FOX Weather correspondent Brandy Campbell recommends this Anker power bank , which has several charging ports that can be used to charge an iPhone about four times or a laptop about one and a half times.

Original price: $38.99

A magnetic power bank like this one can wirelessly charge your devices (typically smartphones) without electricity. Campbell says that this is particularly useful when there’s lots of water (aka flooding or heavy rains) that can make plugging into outlets potentially unsafe.

Connectivity sources

When the power goes out, so can phone lines and ethernet cables. Stay connected with these nifty gadgets.

Original price: $599.99