Winter storm could dump over a foot of snow in southern Rockies as heavy rain soaks Texas

Over a foot of snow is expected to pile up in parts of the southern Rockies and High Plains as a winter storm blasts the region littered with winter weather alerts. The warm side of the system will also dump heavy rain on Texas through Friday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The reason behind the current snowfall is a closed upper-level low moving through the region, the FOX Forecast Center said. Southeasterly winds are providing a moist air mass from the Gulf of Mexico, which is interacting with a weak cold front and the mountainous terrain.

As a result, moderate to heavy snow is piling up in the higher elevations.

Moderate to major impacts from the winter storm are expected in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico, with considerable disruptions to daily life and dangerous travel conditions likely through Friday morning.

"We'll see a little bit trying to work its way into the central Plains, but the storm that we're tracking right now producing that snow in Colorado – that's really the seed, the beginning of our weekend woes," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings across the southern Rockies and southern High Plains.

"With Winter Storm Warnings on, I would just sort of pause travel until we start to see some better conditions," Merwin said.

WINTER STORM WARNING CRITERIA FOR U.S. REVAMPED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

A look at the winter weather alerts posted in the southern Rockies and High Plains through Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



In the High Plains, there is a slight increase in temperature, which creates uncertainty about whether there will be rain or snow. In such areas, there may be a combination of rain, snow and some ice. It is possible that the temperature may drop enough for 1-3 inches of snow to accumulate in the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma.

"It's kind of like a game of Pac-Man … it is a complicated setup," Merwin said. "You have all of these little pieces of energy that will consolidate into one storm, and that's why it's so crucial to stay with FOX Weather as we go into the weekend, because how all of these little Pac-Man's come together is crucial for what a lot of folks will feel this weekend and also early next week for the East Coast."

THESE ARE THE 7 SNOWIEST CITIES IN THE U.S.

A look at the snow forecast through Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain to soak Texas through Friday

This same storm will also trigger multiple rounds of rain in Texas through Friday. As the rain persists, some parts of Texas may experience flash flooding.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

"We transfer all this energy out across Texas tomorrow (Friday)," Merwin said. "It's Oklahoma City, Dallas, San Antonio, eventually into Houston for Friday night. Again, I think this is going to be beneficial for the state of Texas."

The flash flood threat through Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The Lone Star State is expected to receive 1-2 inches of rainfall between Thursday and Friday, with localized areas seeing more than 2 inches.

HOW HEAVY IS IT REALLY GOING TO RAIN?

On Saturday, the rain will slide east into the lower Mississippi Valley and parts of the Southeast, including Florida, before the storm system moves up the East Coast Sunday and Monday.