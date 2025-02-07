Search
Winter storm live tracker: Snowfall maps, current alerts, weather warnings, ice forecasts and more

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
The FOX Forecast Center is looking an very active pattern setting up across the country the next seven days. It'll kick off this weekend with a winter storm from the Midwest to the Northeast.

Weekend winter storm eyes same Midwest, Northeast cities already hit this week

Just as one winter storm that brought snow and ice exits the Northeast, a new winter storm is expected to slam similar areas over the weekend.

Winter weather alerts are posted for cities that stretch from the eastern Rockies and Dakotas to New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, and even Boston.

Here are the latest maps to track the storm:

WEEKEND WINTER STORM BLASTING HEAVY SNOW, ICE LOOMS FOR MILLIONS ACROSS NORTHEAST

Current radar image:

Three-hour radar loop.
(FOX Weather)

 

Where are there winter weather alerts in effect?

Northeast Winter Alerts
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow is expected to fall in the Northeast?

Northeast Snow Forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

How much ice is expected to fall in the Northeast?

Weekend Ice Forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow and ice is expected in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia Ice Forecast
(FOX Weather)

 
How much snow is expected in New York City? 

New York City Snow Forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow is expected around Boston?

Boston Snow Forecast
(FOX Weather)

 

How much snow is expected around Hartford and Connecticut?

Connecticut area Snow Forecast
(FOX Weather)

 
