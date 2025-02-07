Winter storm live tracker: Snowfall maps, current alerts, weather warnings, ice forecasts and more
Winter weather alerts are posted for cities that stretch from the eastern Rockies and Dakotas to New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, and even Boston.
Just as one winter storm that brought snow and ice exits the Northeast, a new winter storm is expected to slam similar areas over the weekend.
Here are the latest maps to track the storm:
WEEKEND WINTER STORM BLASTING HEAVY SNOW, ICE LOOMS FOR MILLIONS ACROSS NORTHEAST
Current radar image:
(FOX Weather)
Where are there winter weather alerts in effect?
(FOX Weather)
How much snow is expected to fall in the Northeast?
(FOX Weather)
How much ice is expected to fall in the Northeast?
(FOX Weather)
How much snow and ice is expected in Philadelphia?
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)
How much snow is expected in New York City?
(FOX Weather)
How much snow is expected around Boston?
(FOX Weather)
How much snow is expected around Hartford and Connecticut?
(FOX Weather)