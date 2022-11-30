Winter storm knocks out power to Seattle area with more snow on the way

SEATTLE – This week's first round of winter weather left thousands across Washington without power after gusting winds and snow snarled traffic and left up to 4 inches of snow in Seattle.

The forecast calls for an additional 3 to 4 inches of snow through Wednesday, with higher totals above 1,000 feet.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has continued the Winter Storm Warning through 4 p.m. for the Cascade Mountains and valleys of King, Watcom, Skagit, Pierce and Lewis counties.

Round two of winter weather will move in later this week lasting into the weekend.

While light snow accumulations fell Tuesday around downtown Seattle, 3-6 inches fell just a few miles away in the northern city suburbs and over toward the Cascade Mountain foothills.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded .9 inches, marking the snowiest November in Seattle since 2010.

Some schools in Western Washington delayed the start of the school day by 2 hours on Wednesday in Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Bellevue and Olympia.

Tuesday afternoon snowfall kicked off a day of wild weather in Washington.

Strong winds gusted to 30-40 mph around the Seattle area and were even stronger farther north.

Winter weather advisories across the Pacific Northwest.

(FOX Weather)



A High Wind Warning was in effect through Tuesday night, and southerly winds were recorded gusting up to 59 mph at Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, up in the Cascades, Crystal Mountain recorded a 78 mph gust.

Later on Tuesday, the snow transitioned to rain south of Tacoma.

If the snow, rain and wind weren't enough, the Bremerton Airport in Kitsap County reported thundersnow.

Thundersnow is the same as a regular thunderstorm, only getting the nickname when accompanying snowfall. Its lightning is just as dangerous .

Temperatures were on the cusp of freezing throughout the event, leading to a heavy, wet snowfall that brought down tree limbs and knocked out power to over 130,000 customers.

Wind in Jefferson County knocked down a tree onto a powerline, knocking out hundreds of customers.

At the peak Wednesday morning, over 60,000 in King County were without power.

Snowfall continued to reduce visibility on highways in and around Seattle early Wednesday.

Washington State Patrol officials reported nearly 60 spinouts and crashes in Seattle's King County as drivers navigated the slippery roads.