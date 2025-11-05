Fierce winds to whip across the Great Lakes as series of fast-moving storms sweep through northern states

BUFFALO, N.Y. – More than 60 million Americans throughout the Northeast are under High Wind Alerts, as a series of fast-moving storms begin to sweep across the Great Lakes.

Wind gusts of 55 mph, strong enough to take down powerlines, are possible through Thursday morning across New York, including New York City, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and parts of New England.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HIGH WIND WARNINGS

While no single system will bring a complete washout, the FOX Forecast Center said these storms will bring grey skies and periodic rain in addition to the powerful winds.

The strongest winds are expected Wednesday night into Thursday across New England, as the fast-moving area of low pressure, also known as a clipper, races across the region into the Canadian Maritimes.

WHAT IS A CLIPPER?

Powerful wind gusts off the shores of Lake Erie had already begun to lash FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell on Wednesday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning has been posted for Albany and New York's Capital Region into southern Vermont and Western Massachusetts.

This graphic shows wind alerts through Thursday, Nov. 5, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



In addition to the wind, the same storm system will bring rain, including some thunderstorms, to the region beginning Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms from the lower Great Lakes into southern New England.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows a series of storms that will race across the Great Lakes.

(FOX Weather)



A second clipper system will move through the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, bringing similar conditions.

Snow will remain locked in Canada for the time being, although the FOX Forecast Center said wet snow is likely in the higher elevations of the Green and White Mountains with most accumulation above 3-4 thousand feet, with some snow possible in the mountain valleys of New Hampshire and Maine.

Arctic air will finally spill into the Lower 48 on Sunday, ushering in the first taste of winter and potentially the first snow of the season for places across the Eastern U.S.

HOW MUCH WILL IT SNOW ACROSS AMERICA? EARLY FLAKE OUTLOOK FOR BREWING LA NIÑA WINTER



