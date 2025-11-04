Blast of arctic air invades Upper Midwest and Northeast next week, bringing early winter preview for millions

An early winter preview is forecast for the Upper Midwest, the Ohio Valley and the Northeast next week, as a strong dip in the polar jet stream is expected to plunge temperatures anywhere from 10-20 degrees below average for more than 200 million Americans.

The colder conditions will also create the potential for light to moderate snow across that region beginning Sunday, the first of the season for many.

WHAT IS THE JET STREAM?

This graphic shows polar air from Canada spilling into the eastern U.S. starting Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



A strong area of low pressure will usher in the coldest air of the season from Canada into parts of the Lower 48 beginning Sunday.

Major cities around the Great Lakes could see temperatures plunge more than 20 degrees between Friday and Monday.

Cleveland has a forecast high temperature of 60 degrees on Friday and will struggle to reach 40 degrees come Monday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The colder temperatures will reach parts of the Southeast with projected low temperatures in the 30s on Monday for places like Atlanta and as far south as Jackson, Mississippi.

This graphic shows the average temperature departure.

(FOX Weather)



While air temperatures will plummet, water temperatures across the Great Lakes will remain warm, creating the potential for lake-effect snow for places like Grand Rapids, Michigan, Cleveland and Buffalo, New York.

Snow could also fall across interior parts of Maine, as well as, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The FOX Forecast Center said specific rain and snowfall totals from computer forecast models will come into better focus over the next few days.

WHAT IS LAKE-EFFECT SNOW?

This graphic shows snow potential.

(FOX Weather)



According to FOX Weather Center, the cold is expected to spread farther east into Tuesday.

HOW MUCH WILL IT SNOW ACROSS AMERICA? EARLY FLAKE OUTLOOK FOR BREWING LA NIÑA WINTER