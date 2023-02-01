Will the groundhog see his shadow? Punxsutawney Phil reveals prophecy Thursday

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Will it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring? That's the million-dollar question, and only one famous groundhog holds the answer.

Every Feb. 2, America turns its sights on a small town in central Pennsylvania to find out whether a small, four-legged creature sees his shadow. This is the 137th year of the Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney.

As the Inner Circle begins their trek to the Gobbler’s Knob at 7:15 a.m. Eastern, Punxsutawney Phil will be awakened from his stump at precisely 7:28 a.m. for his prognostication.

HOW ACCURATE IS PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL, REALLY?

Legend has it that if America's favorite marmot sees his shadow, then there are six more weeks of winter ahead. If not, spring will arrive early.

The animal prognosticator has been at it since the 1880s. Records kept by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club show Phil had predicted 107 continued winters and only 20 early springs as of 2022. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Phil has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years .

The FOX Forecast Center predicts a 39% cloud cover on Thursday in Punxsutawney – so more sun than clouds means Phil should likely see his shadow.

Here's a look at the percent of sky covered by clouds on Thursday morning.

(FOX Weather)



Temperatures will be in 20s by sunrise on Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney. Sunny skies with a high near 36 degrees is expected Thursday. Scattered snow showers are possible after 2 a.m. Friday with wind gusts as high as 31 mph.

A 12-hour forecast shows clouds in Punxsutawney area for Groundhog Day.

(FOX Weather)



Last year, Phil predicted more winter. While NOAA has not yet released the data to determine whether he was right or wrong, the FOX Forecast Center looked at the temperature departures last February and March.

February was warmer than average, and March was much warmer than average. Therefore, six more weeks of winter did not verify.

If you don't take Phil's word, other so-called animal forecasters have popped up around the country, all with the same goal of answering the age-old question: When will winter end?