More than 133 million at risk of severe weather as third-straight weekend threat takes shape

The Central U.S. is in line for a third-consecutive weekend of severe weather. While the area under the greatest threat spans from Texas to Ohio, these storms are not expected to be as volatile as the tornado outbreak two weeks ago.

Central U.S. targeted by multiday severe weather threat

For the third-consecutive weekend, the Central U.S. will face a multiday severe weather threat starting Saturday night.

More than 133 million are at risk of large hail, damaging winds and potentially a few tornadoes.

By Saturday evening, scattered severe thunderstorms will form in northern Oklahoma into the Lower Missouri Valley. 

The much larger and more significant threat will take shape on Sunday afternoon, spanning thousands of miles across the mid-South, Lower Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee valleys. 

Severe weather threat stretches into Monday.
(FOX Weather)

 

The main threats on Saturday appear to be hail in Texas and straight-line wind damage for Oklahoma and Kansas.

"I'm more concerned with the hail, than tornadoes, not saying they can't happen," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

The greatest area of concern spans a large area from Texas to Ohio, which has been placed under a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather on the Storm Prediction Center's thunderstorm risk scale.

Storms are expected to ramp up Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. However, they are not expected to be as volatile as the deadly tornado outbreak two weeks ago.

DEADLY SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK SPAWNS NEARLY 90 TORNADOES IN 13 STATES AS COMMUNITIES BEGIN TO REBUILD

"The daytime heating aspect of this is huge," said Merwin, referring to what she called a key determining factor in the strength of Sunday's storms.

The storm system will head to the mid-Atlantic and Southeast Atlantic coastline by Monday.

The same system bringing this severe weather will also bring winter weather and icing to the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast.

Severe storms bring flash flood threat

The areas under the threat of severe weather Sunday will also be faced with a risk of flash flooding.

A Level 1 out of 4 flash flood risk has been outlined for Sunday, covering an area stretching from Jackson, Mississippi, to Ohio. As much as 2 inches of rain is expected.

DEVASTATING SOUTH TEXAS FLOODS SUBMERGE CARS, IMPACT HOSPITAL AFTER POUNDING STORMS DUMP INCHES OF RAIN

Expected rainfall through Monday.
(FOX Weather)

 
