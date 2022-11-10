Watch: Live look at Nicole lashing Florida after making landfall

FOX Weather's live coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole continues Thursday as it moves inland across Florida. Follow the FOX Weather Wire for the latest information.

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane overnight near Vero Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

On Thursday morning, Nicole's impacts are being felt across Central Florida, where heavy rain and high winds continue. An 86-mph wind gust was recorded at Kennedy Space Center early Thursday before landfall.

After landfall, Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm, but it continues to churn north across the Florida Peninsula.

Nicole is forecast to sweep across Florida before moving into South Georgia and then into the Carolina by Friday. The storm will have far-reaching impacts stretching into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by this weekend.