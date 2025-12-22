Washington officials issue frightening alert about toilet rats after historic floods

Frightening alert for Washington residents…. Beware of toilet rats.

Seattle and King County public health officials issued a warning on Thursday that the recent heavy rain and floodwaters from the back-to-back atmospheric rivers may have swept rodents into the cities' sewage system.

The department posted a cartoon on social media providing tips on what residents should do if they happen to find the pesky vermin in their toilet.

RISING FLOOD THREATS BREW IN WASHINGTON JUST DAYS AFTER HISTORIC FLOODING

"The heavy rain and floodwaters may sweep rodents into the sewer systems. If a rat visits your toilet, take a deep breath and follow these tips," officials said in the Facebook post.

They suggest if a homeowner does have a run-in with a rat, to stay calm, shut the toilet and try to flush the rodent.

If that does not work, squirt dish soap into the toilet. The soap will help slide the rat down the septic system when flushed. It may take a few times before the creature is gone.

Officials advise that a large rat may not flush back down and could escape.

If that happens to be the case, it is recommended to call a pest control company.

For days, Washington experienced record-breaking flooding from multiple atmospheric rivers that slammed the region.

Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate from their homes as floodwaters seeped in.

SECOND LEVEE FAILURE IN WASHINGTON AS LATEST ATMOSPHERIC RIVER SLAMS STATE JUST DAYS AFTER HISTORIC FLOODING

Infrastructure throughout the state, including major highways, bridges and entire communities were destroyed.

It is expected that it will take several weeks to determine the extent of the damage.