Washington D.C. air quality tracker: Hazardous AQI in nation's capital due to choking Canadian wildfire smoke
The Washington D.C. air quality levels reached "hazardous" levels on Thursday morning when the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 313, and the nation's capital ranked in the top 5 worst air quality readings in the U.S.
While some areas of the Northeast will see better air quality levels on Thursday, millions more will be at risk of experiencing "Very Unhealthy" and "Hazardous" air quality levels due to dangerous wildfire smoke blowing into the U.S.
WASHINGTON - The air quality in Washington skyrocketed to "hazardous" levels for part of Thursday morning before falling back to "Very Unhealthy" levels as millions of people in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic continue to get smothered in thick smoke blowing in from hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada.
Image 1 of 53
The Lincoln Memorial is seen as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023. A Code Red Air Quality Alert, for unhealthy and unsafe air, is in effect Wednesday for the Washington area. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 53
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the Lincoln Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 53
ARLINGTON - JUNE 7: Visitors walk along the Iwo Jima Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 53
ARLINGTON - JUNE 7: A commercial airplane takes off over the Iwo Jima Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 53
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: A man looks on as gaze blankets over monuments on the National Mall on June 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States as harmful smoke wafted south from more than a hundred wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
( )
Image 6 of 53
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the World War II Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 53
WASHINGTON - JUNE 7: Wearing protective face masks, U.S. Park Rangers stand at the base of the Washington Monument on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 53
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Hazy skies are seen over Arlington, VA as people are seen near the Potomac River on Wednesday June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Smoke from wildfires in Canada have darkened the skies and effected the air quality in some of the United States. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
( )
Image 9 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 10 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 11 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 12 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 13 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 14 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 15 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 16 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 17 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 18 of 53
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
Image 19 of 53
A view of smoky sky as air quality fell to dangerous levels due to Canada's wildfires, according to reports from the National Weather Service, in Washington DC, United States on June 07, 2023.
(Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency)
Image 20 of 53
You can faintly see Washington, DC landmarks smogged by smoke in the distance on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
( )
Image 21 of 53
ARLINGTON - JUNE 7: The Lincoln Memorial, pictured from Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires were visible throughout the region Wednesday.
(Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)
Image 22 of 53
The Manhattan skyline is seen during sunrise amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires on June 08, 2023 in New York City.
(Michael M. Santiago)
Image 23 of 53
People take photos of the sun as smoke from the wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.
(ANGELA WEISS/AFP)
Image 24 of 53
People walk at Times Square, known as the World Capital of New York as smoke from wildfires in Canada spread badly in United States on June 08, 2023.
(Eren Abdullahogullari/Anadolu Agency)
Image 25 of 53
Smoky haze blankets neighborhood in the Bronx. New York City. June 7, 2023.
(David Dee Delgado)
Image 26 of 53
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Image 27 of 53
Rust-colored New York City skyline. June 7, 2023.
(Pamela Ng)
Image 28 of 53
Hazy skies with Radio City Music Hall in the foreground. New York City. June 7, 2023.
(Debbie Burkhoff)
Image 29 of 53
A photo showing the orange sky from wildfire smoke at Spring Lake park in South Plainfield, New Jersey on June 7, 2023. (Image credit: @hurricaneville/Twitter)
( )
Image 30 of 53
Orange skies caused by wildfire smoke from Canada are seen over Times Square in New York City on June 7, 2023.
(Pam Ng)
Image 31 of 53
The US Capitol, from right, Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The US Northeast faces another day of choking smoke from forest fires across eastern Canada with air quality alerts stretching from New York and New England to South Carolina. (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
( )
Image 32 of 53
People stand in a park as the New York City skyline is covered with haze and smoke from Canada wildfires on June 7, 2023 in Weehawken, New Jersey. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Image 33 of 53
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 34 of 53
Thick smoke over Binghamton, New York, produces an orange glow at the local National Weather Service office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
(NWS Binghamton)
Image 35 of 53
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke shrouds the skyline of midtown Manhattan as the sun rises in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 36 of 53
The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky due to the Canadian wildfires in New York City of United States on June 07, 2023.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
Image 37 of 53
Hazy skies could be seen Wednesday morning in Washington, DC.
( )
Image 38 of 53
A man stands before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023.
(ED JONES/AFP)
Image 39 of 53
A child stands on the shore before the New York city skyline and east river shrouded in smoke, in Brooklyn on June 6, 2023.
(ED JONES/AFP)
Image 40 of 53
The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
Image 41 of 53
The Downtown Manhattan skyline stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
Image 42 of 53
A man walks his dog as air quality remains poor in New York City on June 06, 2023.
(Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency)
Image 43 of 53
A man sits in the bus stop with a mask on his face in New York City on June 06, 2023.
(Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency)
Image 44 of 53
The Statue of Liberty stands shrouded in a reddish haze as a result of Canadian wildfires on June 06, 2023 in New York City. Over 100 wildfires are burning in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia and Quebec resulting in air quality health alerts for the Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York and Western New York.
(Spencer Platt)
Image 45 of 53
Heavy smoke shrouds the Chrysler Building and One Vanderbilt in a view looking northeast from the Empire State Building as the sun sets on June 6, 2023, in New York City.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 46 of 53
Heavy smoke fills the air as people cross 34th Street in Herald Square on June 6, 2023, in New York City.
(Gary Hershorn)
Image 47 of 53
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as grounds crew prepares the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Image 48 of 53
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Image 49 of 53
Buildings and Central Park shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires in New York, US, on Tuesday. June 6, 2023. New York City is bathed in a blanket of unhealthy air as smoke from Canadian wildfires seeps across much of the eastern US and Great Lakes areas.
(Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Image 50 of 53
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Image 51 of 53
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees walks out on to the field before the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images))
Image 52 of 53
Smoke over Yankee stadium (June 6, 2023)
(@borgesCL/Twitter)
Image 53 of 53
A view of orange haze illuminated the skies across the East on Tuesday morning as wildfire smoke from Canada spread across the East in New York, United States on June 6, 2023.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
What are the current air quality levels in Washington, D.C.?
Current air quality levels in the eastern half of the U.S. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (FOX Weather)
The Washington air quality levels reached "hazardous" levels on Thursday morning when the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 313. Those levels dropped a bit to "Very Unhealthy" levels later in the morning.
The AQI ranges from 0 to 500 and has six color-coded categories to correspond to a different level of health concern, according to AirNow.gov. Lower numbers equate to better air quality, and higher numbers equate to poorer air quality.
How bad is the wildfire smoke in Washington, D.C.?
The location of Canadian wildfire smoke on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
(FOX Weather)
Impacts from the Canadian wildfire smoke are expected to stick around for the next few days. On Thursday, an area of low pressure swirling off the Northeast coast will drift a little to the west, shifting the worst smoke to the south and west. A switch to southerly winds over the weekend should improve air quality.
Hazardous air quality readings reported over the New York tri-state area.
While major cities such as New York City experienced hazardous air quality on Wednesday, metropolitan areas such as Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington will see smoke conditions deteriorate during the day on Thursday.
What are the cities with the worst air quality in the U.S.?
Cities with the worst air quality levels in the U.S. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (FOX Weather)
Several cities across Pennsylvania topped the chart of worst air quality in the U.S. late Thursday morning, with Washington at one point measuring 5th-worst. Other cities on the list as having "hazardous" air quality levels Thursday morning include Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Rolling Meadows, Delaware.
The air quality index ranges from 0 to 500 and has six color-coded categories to correspond to a different level of health concern.
(FOX Weather)
A regular assessment of air quality in the United States started in 1976, about six years after the Environmental Protection Agency was created.
According to AirNow.gov, the law requires any metropolitan area with a population of more than 350,000 to report air quality daily.
The Air Quality Indexs we know it today was released in 1999, according to AirNow.gov. It has gone through several updates over the years, but the goal has always been the same — to offer people an easy-to-understand daily report about the air they’re breathing and indicate what air quality is dangerous.