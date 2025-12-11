Warmer weather is on the way for the Lower 48 just in time for Christmas

Winter has been off to an active start, with most of the country experiencing record-breaking low temperatures and heavy snowfall from an arctic blast and back-to-back snowstorms that have impacted millions of Americans.

With these significant winter conditions sweeping the nation, many were hoping that they would get a chance to enjoy a snowy Christmas.

But a longer-range forecast is hinting that a change is coming just in time for the holidays.

According to the Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC’s) temperature outlooks, most of the Lower 48 is expected to see warmer temperatures above average into the end of December.

Currently, the West is enduring unusual warm temperatures from a large ridge high pressure system. As the system shifts eastward next week, the warm temperatures will follow, bringing warmer weather to the Midwest and Northeast.

This image shows the high pressure system moving to the east

While many of these locations are currently covered in heavy snow, the warmer weather could cause the snow to melt heading into Christmas week. This would leave limited coverage from Iowa through Pennsylvania.

Because of this, the likelihood of a White Christmas may only happen in the higher terrain areas, including the Rockies, far north Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and New England.

In order to have a White Christmas, there must be at least one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. on Christmas day.

Many Northeast metropolitan cities such as New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. haven’t seen a white Christmas since 2009.

And based on this current forecast, it looks like they will not get the chance to experience one in 2025 either.