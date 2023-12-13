Search
Volunteers flock to Tennessee town to help with tornado recovery efforts

Distraught residents have been overwhelmed with the amount of damage left along the 30-mile path of destruction, and the help that Samaritan’s Purse is providing is taking some of the burden off their shoulders.

By Steven Yablonski
MADISON, Tenn. – Volunteers from across the U.S. are descending upon the devastated community of Madison, Tennessee, to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath of a powerful EF-2 tornado that ripped through the town over the weekend that killed three people, including a child.

One of the volunteer organizations, Samaritan’s Purse, has dozens of volunteers fanned out across the state who are helping Madison residents begin the long road to recovery.

MASSIVE CLEANUP UNDERWAY AFTER TENNESSEE EF-3 TORNADO AS STORIES OF SURVIVAL EMERGE

  After a tornado hit Madison, Tennessee, satellite images show homes and buildings damaged or destroyed.
    Image 1 of 17

    After a tornado hit Madison, Tennessee, satellite images show homes and buildings damaged or destroyed. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

    Image 2 of 17

     After a tornado hit Madison, Tennessee, satellite images show homes and buildings damaged or destroyed. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

    Image 3 of 17

    After a tornado hit Madison, Tennessee, satellite images show homes and buildings damaged or destroyed. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

    Image 4 of 17

    After a tornado hit Madison, Tennessee, satellite images show homes and buildings damaged or destroyed. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

    Image 5 of 17

    After a tornado hit Madison, Tennessee, satellite images show homes and buildings damaged or destroyed. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

    Image 6 of 17

    After a tornado hit Madison, Tennessee, satellite images show homes and buildings damaged or destroyed. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies)

  • Damage to a home in Clarksville, Tennessee after a long-track tornado ripped through the community on Saturday Dec. 9, 2023.
    Image 7 of 17

    Damage to a home in Clarksville, Tennessee after a long-track tornado ripped through the community on Saturday Dec. 9, 2023. (Image: Hailee Oman) ( )

  • Image 8 of 17

    Aerial view shows the aftermath of the EF-3 Clarksville, TN, tornado. (Hailee Oman)

  • A young person sits on the collapsed wall of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee.
    Image 9 of 17

    A young person sits on the collapsed wall of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9t causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) ( )

  • The Nashville community of Madison received significant damage after a deadly tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    Image 10 of 17

    The Nashville community of Madison received significant damage after a deadly tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • A tornado ripped through the Nashville community of Madison on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    Image 11 of 17

    A tornado ripped through the Nashville community of Madison on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • The Nashville community of Madison was severely damaged during the tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    Image 12 of 17

    The Nashville community of Madison was severely damaged during the tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • This photo shows what it looked like inside a home that was damaged by a tornado in Madison, Tennessee.
    Image 13 of 17

    This photo shows what it looked like inside a home that was damaged by a tornado in Madison, Tennessee. (Nicole Valdes)

  • A home in Madison, Tennessee, is seen severely damaged after a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    Image 14 of 17

    A home in Madison, Tennessee, is seen severely damaged after a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Walls of a home in Madison, Tennessee, were torn away by a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
    Image 15 of 17

    Walls of a home in Madison, Tennessee, were torn away by a tornado on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Homes were severely damaged in the Nashville community of Madison.
    Image 16 of 17

    Homes were severely damaged in the Nashville community of Madison. (Nicole Valdes)

  • Scenes of destruction are observed in the Nashville community of Madison on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.
    Image 17 of 17

    Scenes of destruction are observed in the Nashville community of Madison on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Nicole Valdes)

Samaritan’s Purse Team Leader Sean Delacour is one of those volunteers, and he said he’s spoken to several residents who are grateful that the team is on the ground helping those in need.

"It’s tough on families and the community in general," he told FOX Weather Correspondent Nicole Valdes on Wednesday. "It’s nice to see people coming out and helping each other."

Delacour said Samaritan’s Purse volunteers come from all over the country to help those in their time of need.

"It’s nice to see people coming out and doing that and helping," he said. "And we do everything out here from cutting trees to mending fences and tarping roofs. So, whatever they need, we’re out here for them."

TENNESSEE TORNADO DAMAGE SEEN FROM SPACE IN BEFORE-AND-AFTER PHOTOS

Driver caught in Tennessee tornado

Distraught residents have been overwhelmed by the amount of damage left along the 30-mile path of destruction, and the help that Samaritan’s Purse is providing is taking some of the burden off their shoulders.

Delacour said no matter what type of help they’re providing, it’s making a difference.

"Not only the physical work that’s being done because, there’s only a homeowner, and we bring in teams of, you know, anywhere from 10 to 15 people that are highly motivated to help these people out," he said. "And monetarily. I mean, there’s a lot of money that it would take to clean this up. And without these nonprofit organizations like ours, it would be really devastating. Especially after what you’ve gone through, and now you’re just trying to figure out how to rebuild."

