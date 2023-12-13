Volunteers flock to Tennessee town to help with tornado recovery efforts

MADISON, Tenn. – Volunteers from across the U.S. are descending upon the devastated community of Madison, Tennessee, to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath of a powerful EF-2 tornado that ripped through the town over the weekend that killed three people, including a child.

One of the volunteer organizations, Samaritan’s Purse, has dozens of volunteers fanned out across the state who are helping Madison residents begin the long road to recovery.

Samaritan’s Purse Team Leader Sean Delacour is one of those volunteers, and he said he’s spoken to several residents who are grateful that the team is on the ground helping those in need.

"It’s tough on families and the community in general," he told FOX Weather Correspondent Nicole Valdes on Wednesday. "It’s nice to see people coming out and helping each other."

Delacour said Samaritan’s Purse volunteers come from all over the country to help those in their time of need.

"It’s nice to see people coming out and doing that and helping," he said. "And we do everything out here from cutting trees to mending fences and tarping roofs. So, whatever they need, we’re out here for them."

Distraught residents have been overwhelmed by the amount of damage left along the 30-mile path of destruction, and the help that Samaritan’s Purse is providing is taking some of the burden off their shoulders.

Delacour said no matter what type of help they’re providing, it’s making a difference.

"Not only the physical work that’s being done because, there’s only a homeowner, and we bring in teams of, you know, anywhere from 10 to 15 people that are highly motivated to help these people out," he said. "And monetarily. I mean, there’s a lot of money that it would take to clean this up. And without these nonprofit organizations like ours, it would be really devastating. Especially after what you’ve gone through, and now you’re just trying to figure out how to rebuild."