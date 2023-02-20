Turkey rocked by more strong earthquakes 2 weeks after deadliest quake in country’s modern history

Two more earthquakes, including a 6.3 magnitude quake, shook the Turkey-Syria border Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The latest quakes occurred near the town of Defne in Turkey’s Hatay province. Defne lies about 114 miles southwest of the epicenter of the devastating earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6.

According to the AP, the mayor of Hatay said today’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake caused a number of buildings in the Turkish province to collapse, trapping people inside. In Syria, the state news agency SANA reported six injuries in the city of Aleppo.

The 6.4 earthquake was then followed by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake.

The two quakes come two weeks after two earthquakes struck on Feb. 6, killing more than 46,000 in Turkey and Syria.

The Feb. 6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, and measured at a magnitude 7.8 and 7.5. They killed more than 35,000 in Turkey alone, making them the deadliest quakes in Turkey’s modern history.