Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Turkey rocked by more strong earthquakes 2 weeks after deadliest quake in country’s modern history

The latest earthquakes occurred near the town of Defne in Turkey’s Hatay province. Defne lies about 114 miles southwest of the epicenter of the devastating earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake just rocked parts of Antakya, Turkey, which is along the Turkey-Syria border. This is the same area that was hit a couple of weeks ago by the devastating earthquakes that left more than 46,000 dead.  00:34

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Turkey

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake just rocked parts of Antakya, Turkey, which is along the Turkey-Syria border. This is the same area that was hit a couple of weeks ago by the devastating earthquakes that left more than 46,000 dead. 

Two more earthquakes, including a 6.3 magnitude quake, shook the Turkey-Syria border Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The latest quakes occurred near the town of Defne in Turkey’s Hatay province. Defne lies about 114 miles southwest of the epicenter of the devastating earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6.

Map showing locations of recent earthquakes in Turkey.

Map showing locations of recent earthquakes in Turkey.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

According to the AP, the mayor of Hatay said today’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake caused a number of buildings in the Turkish province to collapse, trapping people inside. In Syria, the state news agency SANA reported six injuries in the city of Aleppo.

The 6.4 earthquake was then followed by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A woman rescued from rubble 108 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Turkey including Antakya district of Hatay, Turkey, on Feb. 10, 2023.

A woman rescued from rubble 108 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Turkey including Antakya district of Hatay, Turkey, on Feb. 10, 2023.

(Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

The two quakes come two weeks after two earthquakes struck on Feb. 6, killing more than 46,000 in Turkey and Syria.

SATELLITE IMAGES SHOW HEARTBREAKING DEVASTATION BEFORE AND AFTER DEADLY EARTHQUAKES IN TURKEY

The Feb. 6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, and measured at a magnitude 7.8 and 7.5. They killed more than 35,000 in Turkey alone, making them the deadliest quakes in Turkey’s modern history.

Tags
Loading.