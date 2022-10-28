Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 likely to become Lisa

A tropical disturbance in the southeastern Caribbean Sea is now Potential Tropical Cyclone 15. It already soaked Puerto Rico with heavy rain is expected to become the Atlantic basin's next tropical storm overnight.

The broad circulation 230 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica has a well-defined center and tropical storm-force winds but lacks the convective organization to be considered a tropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In response, the government of Jamaica issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the entire island. The Cayman Islands also issued a watch for Grand Cayman Island.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions, including winds between 39 and 73 miles per hour, are possible within 48 hours. Areas of Jamaica could see up to 4 inches of rain.

The system is moving west-northwest at 10 mph with 40 mph maximum sustained winds.

The NHC does feel the convection will become better organized overnight. The atmosphere become very conducive for strengthening Monday night into Tuesday night as the storm moves over 84-86 degree sea surface temperatures and vertical wind shear decreases.

The current position of the Caribbean tropical disturbance is circled.

The NHC says that it will likely post more watches and warnings early in the week as the storm is forecast to strengthen.

"There's pretty good agreement in all of our forecast models and spaghetti plots, that this is going to make an impact on places like Belize," said Meteorologist Michael Estime, "So Belize, by Wednesday/Thursday, will have to watch this very carefully because it could strengthen into a hurricane."

Meteorologists with the NHC expect PTC 15 to strengthen overnight into Tropical Storm Lisa. Tuesday into Wednesday, the storm is expected to become Hurricane Lisa before making landfall on the Central American coast.

The forecast cone for PTC 15.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 was identified as Invest 95L before Hurricane Hunters were able to get updated storm data.

An invest is simply a naming convention used by the NHC to identify an area of weather that it is investigating for possible development into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next five days.

Regardless of development, the FOX Forecast Center said eastern Caribbean islands, the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola have already seen impressive rain.



"Already, we have been struggling in Puerto Rico, with as much as 10 inches of rain in some places since Wednesday," FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze said. "This southern coastline, (including) Ponce, we really have to be vigilant here of what's going on because we had Fiona, and these are the same areas … that we could see additional rain coming in."

