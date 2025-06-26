Tropical Depression 6-E in Eastern Pacific expected to become Hurricane Flossie early this week

Tropical Depression Six-E formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean early Sunday morning just off the coast of southern Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane early this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds below 39 mph. Once a tropical depression forms, the NHC gives it a number based on its order of formation in the hurricane season and a suffix corresponding to the Atlantic and the Eastern and Central Pacific basins. The "E" indicates the depression's location.

This graphic shows the latest information Tropical Depression 6-E in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC has recorded maximum sustained winds of 30 mph within Tropical Depression Six-E.

The NHC said gradual strengthening is forecast over the next day, followed by steady to rapid strengthening, and Tropical Depression Six-E is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Depression 6E in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southwestern coast of Mexico from Zihuatanejo to Manzanillo.

This graphic shows alerts in effect for Tropical Depression 6-E in the Eastern Pacific.

(FOX Weather)



Should Tropical Depression Six-E develop into Flossie, it would be the sixth named storm to form in the Eastern Pacific this season.