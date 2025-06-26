Tropical Depression 6-E in Eastern Pacific expected to become Hurricane Flossie early this week
The NHC said gradual strengthening is forecast over the next day, followed by steady to rapid strengthening, and Tropical Depression Six-E is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday.
Tropical Depression Six-E formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean early Sunday morning just off the coast of southern Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane early this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained winds below 39 mph. Once a tropical depression forms, the NHC gives it a number based on its order of formation in the hurricane season and a suffix corresponding to the Atlantic and the Eastern and Central Pacific basins. The "E" indicates the depression's location.
The NHC has recorded maximum sustained winds of 30 mph within Tropical Depression Six-E.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southwestern coast of Mexico from Zihuatanejo to Manzanillo.
Should Tropical Depression Six-E develop into Flossie, it would be the sixth named storm to form in the Eastern Pacific this season.