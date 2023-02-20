Category 4 Cyclone Freddy to slam Madagascar, southern Africa with life-threatening flooding, damaging winds

Cyclone Freddy in the southern Indian Ocean is expected to slam Madagascar with life-threatening flooding and damaging winds before threatening parts of southern Africa.

While these types of storms are called hurricanes in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific oceans, they are called cyclones in the Indian Ocean.

5 DIFFERENT NAMES FOR HURRICANES AROUND THE WORLD

Cyclone Freddy peaked at Category 5 intensity

Cyclone Freddy was equivalent in strength to a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday morning (U.S. time), according to the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Freddy peaked at Category 5 intensity over the weekend as it tracked across the southern Indian Ocean.

The current status of Cyclone Freddy.

(FOX Weather)



Cyclone Freddy will hit Madagascar

On the forecast path, Cyclone Freddy is expected to track west-southwestward into Madagascar by Tuesday evening (U.S. time) as a Category 3-equivalent cyclone or stronger.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Freddy will then threaten southern Africa

After crossing the island of Madagascar, Freddy will likely move westward into Mozambique later in the week. However, its strength will be dependent upon how much the cyclone is weakened by the interaction with Madagascar's terrain.

The forecast path of Cyclone Freddy.

(FOX Weather)



Life-threatening flooding, damaging winds are major concerns from Freddy

Heavy rain will result in the potential for life-threatening flash flooding and landslides in Madagascar and portions of southern Africa, especially in areas with hilly or mountainous terrain.

Damaging winds and storm surge flooding will also be a significant threat near where the center of Freddy makes landfall in eastern Madagascar.

WATER FROM HURRICANES, TROPICAL STORMS KILLS MORE IN U.S. THAN WIND

Freddy developed all the way near Indonesia in early February

The origins of Cyclone Freddy go all the way back to Feb. 6, when it developed off the coast of southern Indonesia. According to NOAA's historical hurricane tracks database, there has only been one other Category 1-equivalent or stronger cyclone in the southern Indian Ocean to make the entire journey from near Indonesia to Madagascar. That was Eline/Leone in February 2000.