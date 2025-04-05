Train derails in Arkansas as swollen river floods bridge in state park

MAMMOTH SPRING STATE PARK, Ark. – Several train cars derailed as torrential rains led to swollen rivers that wiped out a bridge in northern Arkansas on Saturday morning.

Photos from Mammoth Spring State Park showed multiple train cars toppled and heavily damaged train tracks stretching across the Warm Fork Spring River.

LIVE STORM TRACKER: SEVERE WEATHER MAPS, FLOODING FORECASTS, RADARS AND MORE

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

It's unclear what, if any cargo was on board and if there was anything spilled.

"There is just so much damage all around," photographer Donell Russell posted on Facebook. "And even though we have seen it before, it is still just almost too hard to wrap your head around."

DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK, FLOODING RAVAGE SEVERAL STATES IN CENTRAL US

A rain gauge at Mammoth Spring State Park reported more than 5 inches of rain so far over the past three days as a relentless and deadly stream of severe storms and stalled downpours have plagued the region.