Live storm tracker: Severe weather maps, flooding forecasts, radars and more
Track the storms live here with updating radar and forecast maps for all facets of the severe weather and flash flooding threat looming for the central and eastern U.S. into the weekend.
A multiple-day severe weather and "generational" flash flooding threat is pummeling the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi valleys with an onslaught of tornadoes, damaging winds and forecasts of more than a foot of rain, promising to push multiple rivers into major flood-stage.
SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS SAME AREAS ACROSS SOUTH ROCKED BY WEDNESDAY TWISTERS
‘GENERATIONAL FLOODING’ POSSIBLE FROM ARKANSAS TO INDIANA THROUGH THE WEEKEND
Severe Weather
Live radar
Current Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm watches
Thursday severe weather outlook
Friday severe weather outlooks
Saturday severe weather outlook
Flood threat
Live radar
Flood alerts
Rainfall forecast
Thursday flash flood threat
Friday flash flood threat
Saturday flash flood threat
How much rain will fall around Paducah, Kentucky?
How much rain will fall around Little Rock and Memphis?
Overall river flooding map
River forecast charts
What's the forecast for the Black River at Poplar Bluff, Missouri?
What's the forecast for the Ohio River at Shawnewtown, Illinois?
What's the forecast for the White River at Newport, Arkansas?
