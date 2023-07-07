Eastern Pacific promises to produce at least two more tropical cyclones

As the Atlantic basin takes a break from producing tropical cyclones, the eastern Pacific has become a hotbed, with two areas of disturbed weather being given a high chance of development.

The National Hurricane Center has identified the first disturbance off the Mexican coast as Invest 93E and could soon designate the second area of disturbed weather off Central America as Invest 94E.

An invest is the designation the NHC uses to identify an area of disturbed weather being investigated for possible tropical development.

Forecast models show both disturbances developing into cyclones over the next week and could earn the names of "Calvin" and "Dora" once sustained winds reach 40 mph.

Early indications from the NHC and forecast models show neither system producing direct impacts on Mexico nor any other landmasses in the Pacific.

As environmental conditions become more favorable, the systems are expected to generally head in a west-northwest direction, over the open ocean.

Due to the proximity of the potential cyclones to Central America, higher than normal seas are expected along the Mexican coastline, especially during the systems’ strengthening phases.

The increased motion in the ocean can often lead to a heightened threat of rip currents along beaches.

Tracking Invest 93E

Atlantic basin tropical activity shut down

The NHC says tropical cyclone formation is not anticipated over at least the next seven days in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Upper levels winds and dry air are making their way through the basin, which are common during July.

The FOX Forecast Center said the plumes of Saharan dust are being tracked across the Atlantic Ocean, which help reduce the available moisture for thunderstorms.

Plumes of the Saharan Air Layer are common during the early and mid-summer as winds carry the tiny particles across the Atlantic Ocean and may even be spotted over the skies of Florida during the next week.

The particles can make for vivid sunrises and sunsets, and if significant enough, can lead to a reduction in air quality.

July is generally a slow month for tropical cyclone development in the Atlantic basin before the season ramps up in late summer and fall but influences such as El Niño can dictate how busy the month can be.

The month averages just one named storm, and the cyclone usually stays below major hurricane strength.