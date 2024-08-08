New tropical disturbance could spin up in Atlantic following Debby's lashing of US East Coast

Following Tropical Storm Debby's second landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean that could develop over the next week.

An area of low pressure could form near the Lesser and Greater Antilles early next week, according to the NHC.

The area of low pressure has a low chance of developing early next week. After some possible development, as it approaches the Lesser Antilles, the disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward toward the Greater Antilles.

Area to watch in the Atlantic.

The Southeast will be on alert for any new tropical development as recovery is still underway in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, where Debby caused widespread flooding and at least six deaths.

After a lull in tropical activity for most of July, Debby made its first landfall in Florida on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said other disturbances are developing over Africa, and more systems are likely toward the middle of August.

This week, experts at Colorado State University slightly lowered their forecast number of named storms for the remainder of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Still, the outlook still calls for a busier-than-average season.

The 2024 hurricane season has spawned four named storms, including Hurricane Beryl and Hurricane Debby.