Developing nor'easter triggers high wind alerts, flood watches for millions along the East Coast

NEW YORK – A brewing nor'easter that is expected to slam the East Coast over the weekend has triggered High Wind Watches with forecasters saying gusts up to 60 mph could impact close to 10 million Americans along the New Jersey Coast on Sunday and in Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island by Sunday night.

This graphic shows an overview of the forecast for a possible nor’easter this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



The nor'easter is expected to develop from a powerful area of low pressure off of the Southeast coast this weekend and deliver heavy rain, high winds and bring coastal flooding anywhere from the Carolinas to southern New England.

The combination of persistent, strong onshore winds, high surf and high tides could lead to significant coastal flooding along the East Coast. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood watch Sunday morning through Monday afternoon, with 1-2 feet of inundation possible in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline in parts of New Jersey and Connecticut and throughout New York City.

This graphic shows wind forecasts for the Northeast Coast.

(FOX Weather)



As the low pressure system off the Southeast develops, heavy rain will create a flash flood threat this weekend along the East Coast. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk Saturday for coastal North Carolina. The Level 2 threat moves north on Sunday, stretching from coastal North Carolina to Long Island, including New York City and Philadelphia.

This graphic shows flash flood threats to the East Coast Saturday to Monday.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, rain closer to the coast looks to amount to a widespread 2-3 inches through Monday, with the possibility of localized amounts closer to 5 inches.