Invest 97L has millions from Florida to Louisiana bracing for likely-Tropical Storm or Hurricane Helene

Millions of people living on the Gulf Coast from Florida to Louisiana are being urged to make sure preparations are in place as Invest 97L continues to become better organized and will likely become Tropical Storm or Hurricane Helene in the coming days as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico.

The term "invest" is simply a naming convention that allows the National Hurricane Center (NHC) to run specialized computer models to help forecasters obtain additional information on tropical disturbances being monitored for development.

WHAT IS AN INVEST DURING HURRICANE SEASON?

This graphic shows the latest with Invest 97L.

The development chances for Invest 97L have been steadily increasing, and the NHC now says the system has a high chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours.

"Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America during the next several days," the NHC said. "Interests in the northwestern Caribbean, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and western Cuba should closely monitor the progress of this system."

Communities along the Gulf Coast are also being urged to monitor the progress of Invest 97L as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Where could Invest 97L go in the Gulf of Mexico?

"How strong the storm will be and exactly where the most intense effects will occur is an open question," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross wrote. "There is a general consensus in the various computer forecasts on how the steering pattern will evolve, but it's the details that make a difference in whether a storm hits one location or another location hundreds of miles away."

BRYAN NORCROSS: LATE-WEEK IMPACTS ON NORTHERN US GULF COAST BECOMING MORE LIKELY

Invest 97L track confidence.

Norcross said Hurricane Watches could then be issued for portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast, and we could be tracking Tropical Storm Helene by the middle of the week.

On Thursday or Thursday night, the storm, whether it's a tropical storm or Hurricane Helene, could make landfall somewhere between Louisiana and Florida.

"Residents on or near the coast between Louisiana and Florida should stay well informed," Norcross continued. "This will be a fast-developing situation, so now is the time to think through what you would do in the potentially affected areas if a significant storm comes your way late in the week."