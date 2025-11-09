Lake-effect snowstorm tracker: Live radar, winter alerts, snow forecast, power outages and flight delays
Track the lake-effect snow storm impacting Chicago and areas around the Great Lakes with live radar and weather maps on the latest conditions.
A lake-effect snowstorm is moving into the Chicago area, bringing heavy snow and wind to the Great Lakes.
Some areas could see 1–2 feet of snow, bringing the first signs of what will be an impactful La Niña winter to come.
INTENSE LAKE-EFFECT SNOWSTORM TARGETS GREAT LAKES WITH UP TO 2-FEET AS WINTER STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR CHICAGO
The National Weather Service has warned of "dangerous to impossible travel conditions due to intense lake-effect snow" that will cripple travel from greatly reduced visibility.
Winds could gust up to 30 mph with these heavy lake-effect snow conditions, especially near the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Track the snow below with live radar and weather maps.
Current live radar tracking the lake-effect snowstorm
Active winter weather alerts from the lake-effect snowstorm
Snow forecast for the lake-effect snowstorm
Chicago live current conditions
Chicago-area flight tracker of delays, cancellations
Power outage tracker
