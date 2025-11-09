Lake-effect snowstorm tracker: Live radar, winter alerts, snow forecast, power outages and flight delays

A lake-effect snowstorm is moving into the Chicago area, bringing heavy snow and wind to the Great Lakes.

Some areas could see 1–2 feet of snow, bringing the first signs of what will be an impactful La Niña winter to come.

The National Weather Service has warned of "dangerous to impossible travel conditions due to intense lake-effect snow" that will cripple travel from greatly reduced visibility.

Winds could gust up to 30 mph with these heavy lake-effect snow conditions, especially near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

