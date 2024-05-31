Texas again under threat of blistering winds, large hail as severe weather endures for 11th consecutive day

HOUSTON – Texas is no stranger to severe weather in the late spring, but even die-hard Texans are likely wondering when enough will be enough.

Friday marks the 11th consecutive day with severe weather threatening parts of the Lone Star State. After West Texas endured tornadoes and severe storms Thursday, leaving at least one injured in Odessa, the threat of severe storms will shift east Friday, encompassing the more highly populated East Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and western Louisiana.

One or two organized clusters of storms may evolve by Friday morning into the afternoon and pose a risk for severe wind and hail continuing across parts of the southern Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley, Texas Gulf Coast and Deep South Texas by Friday evening.

Clusters of thunderstorms moving through the region into Friday afternoon and pose a risk for severe wind with gusts over 60 mph and large hail continuing across parts of the southern Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley, Texas Gulf Coast and Deep South Texas by Friday evening, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has much of Central and East Texas plus northern Louisiana and a swath of Arkansas and western Mississippi in a Level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat Friday – mainly for damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Some 200,000 people still remain without power in Texas, according to PowerOutage.US, from the week's storm – a majority in the Dallas and East Texas area.

Current Severe Weather Watch Boxes

Another area of severe storms is possible along the Front Range into the Central High Plains for again large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Another large hail threat returns for Colorado Saturday

It's been a stormy couple days in eastern Colorado and the forecast remains stormy for the start of the weekend. Severe storms are expected to refire around early Saturday afternoon and severe storms with golf-ball sized hail, frequent lightning and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible, including the areas just east of Denver.

DENVER METRO AREA HIT BY LARGEST HAIL IN 35 YEARS AS BASEBALL-SIZED STONES PUMMEL AREA

Saturday severe weather outlook.

"A Saturday in Colorado is about hiking, golfing, getting in your boat," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. "We have thunderstorms that are going to be developing right along the mountains and into the front range as early as lunch time, so don’t play with it. Get out early, get your fun stuff in. By the time we get to about 2 o’clock, pack it in for the day, or at least have a really safe place to go quickly. Don’t be caught out in the middle of Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday afternoon, it’s going to be too big of a risk…. it's a state that struggles with lightning deaths."

The storms will drift east into western Nebraska and Kansas later in the day.

Repeat rounds of flash flooding possible

Flash flooding is possible this week across the Plains and as far north and east as the Midwest. The bull's-eye for the heaviest rain will shift each day, pivoting from the south, back to the north and repeating.

Big cities like Dallas are dealing with heavy rain and a flash flooding threat as 3-5 inches of rain is expected to drench the region.

A look at the rain forecast in the southern Plains through Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Many locations across the South are running well above average for rain this year, whereas some locations in the central Plains would like to get in on the wet weather.

Based on the pattern, the FOX Forecast Center said it is a safe bet that just about everyone in the central part of the country will get some rain this week.