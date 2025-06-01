Storms threaten Houston, Dallas on Sunday as multiday severe weather threat kicks off in Plains

Tens of millions of people from the Plains to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic will be on alert for storms on Sunday as a multiday severe weather threat kicks off and continues through at least the first part of the upcoming workweek.

Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding were reported across portions of Oklahoma on Sunday morning, and a Tornado Warning was issued in Florida. Now, the threat will shift farther south into Texas, while residents in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast face their severe storm threat Sunday afternoon and evening.

This graphic shows the sever weather threat on June 1, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



More than 42 million people across the U.S. are at risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. However, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed portions of Texas in a Level 2 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This heightened risk includes cities such as the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Arlington, Garland and Irving. Cities like Houston and Austin are under a Level 1 threat.

The main threats from storms that develop will be damaging winds and large hail, but there is also a chance of some tornadoes.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on June 1, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



In the mid-Atlantic, the SPC placed portions of Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina in a Level 1 threat.

Cities in this risk zone include Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee.

In Florida, Miami is under a Level 1 threat as storms push across the Florida Peninsula.

New workweek brings new severe weather threat

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, June 2, and Tuesday, June 3.

(FOX Weather)



The severe weather threat will continue through the first half of the upcoming workweek, with millions of people in the Plains and Midwest facing the highest risk on Monday and Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said the threat of thunderstorms will exist Monday afternoon and evening from South Dakota through the central and southern Plains.

More than 1.5 million people from southwestern Minnesota to the Texas Panhandle are in a Level 2 out of 5 threat, including cities like Denver in Colorado, Omaha in Nebraska and Wichita in Kansas.

On Tuesday, the threat stretches from the Great Lakes region to Texas. More than 12 million people from southern Wisconsin to North Texas are in a Level 2 out of 5 threat, including cities like Oklahoma City and Tulsa in Oklahoma, Kansas City in Missouri and Madison in Wisconsin.