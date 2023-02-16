Temperature roller coaster: February reality check to replace springlike warmth in East before next warmup

After a week of a divided weather pattern between springlike warmth in the East and cold air in the West, a temperature roller coaster is expected heading into the weekend as a cold front provides a brief February reality check across the eastern U.S.

The setup

Thursday will be the final day of springlike warmth across the East. The FOX Forecast Center said high temperatures will range from 15 to 30 degrees above average from the Northeast and Ohio Valley to the South. These regions are engulfed in a southerly flow out ahead of the approaching cold front that's spawning a 1,000-mile-long severe weather threat on Thursday.

One more warm day is expected for the eastern U.S. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Record-breaking warmth already

More than 30 daily record highs were set Wednesday from northern Florida to New England. Some of the cities that broke records were: Burlington in Vermont (57 degrees), Cleveland (68 degrees), Syracuse in New York (69 degrees), Pittsburgh (71 degrees), Columbus in Ohio (72 degrees), Paducah in Kentucky (74 degrees) and Pensacola in Florida (78 degrees).

Each placemark denotes where a daily record high was tied or broken on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

What to expect Thursday

The eastern U.S. stays warm Thursday while the western U.S. remains colder than average as the divided weather pattern continues for one more day. Most of the Plains also stay chilly with high temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees below average.

The red and orange shadings indicate where high temperatures will be warmer than average on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The blue and purple shadings indicate where high temperatures will be colder than average.

Additional record highs in jeopardy

Nearly a dozen record highs will be threatened Thursday along the immediate East Coast from Portland in Maine to Norfolk in Virginia. The records to beat in Boston and Providence, Rhode Island – 60 degrees in both cities – have stood for 113 years since 1910. A few other record highs are possible in cities such as Richmond in Virginia, Bristol in Tennessee, Lexington and Paducah in Kentucky and Gainesville and Punta Gorda in Florida. Most of these temperatures are more typical of late April or early May.

Each placemark denotes where a daily record high has the potential to be tied or broken on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Brief February reality check Friday and Saturday

As the cold front moves off the East Coast, the above-average warmth will be wiped away. Most of the central and eastern U.S. will see temperatures that are pretty typical of mid-February. One exception will be the southern Plains, where temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below average.

Near-average temperatures will return to most of the central and eastern U.S. on Friday and Saturday.

Warming up again

We promised a temperature roller coaster, so buckle up and enjoy the ride. The FOX Forecast Center expects widespread warmth to return to the central and eastern U.S. on Sunday and Monday ahead of the next storm system that could arrive by the middle of next week. High temperatures will soar to between 10 and 20 degrees above average. This time, however, no records are expected to fall.