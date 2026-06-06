Summer-like heat gives way to brief cooldown as weekend severe storms target 50 million in Northeast

It's been a hot week in the Northeast, with the heat providing ammunition for a round of severe storms targeting the region this weekend.

On Saturday, severe storms are likely across an expansive area stretching from the eastern Great Lakes into New England ahead of a cold front heading into the Northeast.

A very large level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk exists for portions of Indiana all the way into New Hampshire on Saturday.

Another much more widespread level 1 threat stretches up into Maine and extends all the way into parts of southern Michigan and eastern Illinois.

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Northeast severe threat

(FOX Weather)



Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Columbus, Ohio, and Baltimore, will be under some type of severe weather threat.

The FOX Forecast Center said the storms are driven by daytime heating ahead of the cold front that's moving into the Northeast Saturday evening.

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Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concern with these storms.

Damaging wind threat

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center warned that those heading to the beaches along Long Island and the Jersey Shore this weekend should be wary of an elevated rip current threat because of the gusty winds and rough surf.

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On Sunday, showers will linger across the region.

New York City daily highs

(FOX Weather)



Temperatures return to average in the 70s through the end of the work week, when temperatures climb back into the 80s and 90s on Thursday.

By Friday, another round of widespread record-breaking high temperatures will be well within reach as the region flirts with the mid-90s.