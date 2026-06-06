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Summer-like heat gives way to brief cooldown as weekend severe storms target 50 million in Northeast

Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Columbus, Ohio, and Baltimore, will be under some type of severe weather threat.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Severe weather is targeting the Northeast and Ohio Valley today, stretching from Indiana all the way to Maine. The high temperatures are adding to the fuel for these storms. Damaging winds are the primary concern, but there is a chance of a tornado or two.  04:40

Summer heat spawns severe storms over Northeast

Severe weather is targeting the Northeast and Ohio Valley today, stretching from Indiana all the way to Maine. The high temperatures are adding to the fuel for these storms. Damaging winds are the primary concern, but there is a chance of a tornado or two. 

It's been a hot week in the Northeast, with the heat providing ammunition for a round of severe storms targeting the region this weekend. 

On Saturday, severe storms are likely across an expansive area stretching from the eastern Great Lakes into New England ahead of a cold front heading into the Northeast. 

HOBOKEN, NJ - MAY 20 A thunderstorm passes over the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on May 20, 2026, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey.

HOBOKEN, NJ - MAY 20 A thunderstorm passes over the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on May 20, 2026, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey.  

(Gary Hershorn / Getty Images)

A very large level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk exists for portions of Indiana all the way into New Hampshire on Saturday. 

Another much more widespread level 1 threat stretches up into Maine and extends all the way into parts of southern Michigan and eastern Illinois

NORTHERN PLAINS BRACE FOR EXPLOSIVE WEEKEND STORMS WITH DAMAGING WINDS, HAIL THREAT

Northeast severe threat
(FOX Weather)

 

Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, including Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Columbus, Ohio, and Baltimore, will be under some type of severe weather threat. 

The FOX Forecast Center said the storms are driven by daytime heating ahead of the cold front that's moving into the Northeast Saturday evening. 

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Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concern with these storms. 

Damaging wind threat
(FOX Weather)

 

The FOX Forecast Center warned that those heading to the beaches along Long Island and the Jersey Shore this weekend should be wary of an elevated rip current threat because of the gusty winds and rough surf. 

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On Sunday, showers will linger across the region. 

New York City daily highs
(FOX Weather)

 

Temperatures return to average in the 70s through the end of the work week, when temperatures climb back into the 80s and 90s on Thursday. 

By Friday, another round of widespread record-breaking high temperatures will be well within reach as the region flirts with the mid-90s. 

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