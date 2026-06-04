Flash flooding, large hail and damaging winds target 30 million in the Plains

After a very stormy week across the Central and Northern Plains, the severe weather will continue into Friday.

Any severe storms that do form could happen in the same areas that have already seen impacts, with an increased flash flood potential.

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Friday severe weather outlook.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said severe storms are expected to develop closer to an area of low pressure and its extending cold front.

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Given the amount of wind shear, instability and moisture, very large hail will be possible with any storm that does develop.

Friday hail outlook.

(FOX Weather)



There is also the possibility of strong wind gusts, potentially over 70 mph in some areas.

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There is a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat for portions of the Central Plains from Kearney, Nebraska, into southwestern Wisconsin.

Friday wind outlook.

(FOX Weather)



A few tornadoes are also possible, mainly across Nebraska and Iowa.

As these slower moving storms move over already saturated soil, the risk for flash flooding will also increase into Friday afternoon.

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A Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk is present across central and southern Iowa and for far western Wisconsin and northwestern Illinois.

Storms will likely train or back build over themselves into the afternoon.

Rain still to come in the Midwest.

(FOX Weather)



A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely across Iowa, and localized amounts over 2 inches are possible.

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