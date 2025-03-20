Search
Before and after aerial imagery reveals scope of deadly Oklahoma wildfires

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly three-quarters of Oklahoma is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with one-third of the state in drought status. Experts say spring and fall are the peak fire seasons in the state, fueled by dry vegetation and wind.

By Andrew Wulfeck
Watch: Oklahoma governor's farm home destroyed in deadly wildfires

The devastating wildfires that raged across Oklahoma on Friday claimed Governor Kevin Stitt's ranch near Luther, he revealed in a social media post on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Aerial imagery is revealing the extent of destruction caused by deadly wildfires that have ravaged Oklahoma, damaging at least 400 homes statewide and resulting in four confirmed fatalities. 

Nearmap, an aerial imagery and geospatial data company, recently released a series of before-and-after images that show the catastrophic damage. 

The imagery highlighted scorched vegetation and destroyed structures, with both residential homes and business buildings that were reduced to rubble.

Fire weather alerts were issued ahead of the firestorm as gusty winds, low humidity and dry conditions combined to ignite hundreds of wildfires across the Southern Plains on Friday. 

The region was impacted by a powerful storm system that not only helped spark wildfires but also brought blizzard conditions to northern parts of the country and tornadoes across the South.

Locals in the hardest-hit communities described the fires as the worst they have ever seen.

OVER A DOZEN KILLED AS POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM UNLEASHES POWERFUL WINDS, DUST STORMS ACROSS SOUTHERN PLAINS

The Oklahoma Department of Health has reported at least 200 injuries related to the fires, including burns, cuts, falls, and other wind or fire-related injuries. 

Many of the injured were treated for burns and smoke inhalation, while others suffered more critical ailments.

For those who escaped the flames, emergency shelters were set up to assist displaced residents.

Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for at least 12 counties, enabling agencies to mobilize resources more quickly and provide much-needed assistance.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly three-quarters of Oklahoma is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with one-third of the state currently in drought status. 

These dry conditions, combined with gusty winds and the availability of dry vegetation, make the region especially susceptible to wildfires during spring and fall, which are typically the peak fire seasons.

Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma

STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An aerial view of homes destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR VOWS TO REBUILD CHARRED HOME FROM WILDFIRES THAT RIPPER THROUGH STATE KILLING 

Officials reported that downed utility lines were the primary causes of some of the fires, with firefighters still working to contain the larger blazes.

The fires have burned nearly 200,000 acres across the Sooner State, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services.

