South Florida under threat of severe storms, isolated tornadoes Sunday

MIAMI — A sunny start to the weekend across Florida will finish with a round of severe weather, with the threat of damaging wind and a few tornadoes particularly focused on South Florida.

A storm system that brought a few tornadoes to Texas on Friday and threatened flooding along the Gulf Coast on Saturday is forecast to sweep thunderstorms into Florida on Sunday.

However, with some enhanced wind shear and plenty of available moisture, conditions are ripe for some thunderstorms to turn severe.

Severe weather risk for Florida on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed the greater Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, plus the Florida Keys, at a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Sunday. Threats include isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts of 60 mph.

A level 1 severe weather threat covers a large swath of Central Florida, including Orlando, Tampa and Ft. Myers.

Bad weather delays SpaceX return of Ax-3 crew

The bad weather forecast for Florida means a couple extra days in space for SpaceX's Ax-3 crew on the International Space Station. The crew was set to come home Saturday evening, but the return has been delayed until at least Monday due to expected poor weather conditions off Florida in the crew recovery area.

The strongest storms will push offshore Sunday evening, ending the severe weather threat. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Monday before drier and sunnier weather returns for the rest of the week.