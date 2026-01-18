Millions from Florida to Maine saw snowy weekend as storm system exits the East Coast

Back-to-back rounds of snow blanketed parts of the I-95 corridor over the weekend as a storm system moved up from the Southeast to the Northeast region.

The first round of snow occurred on Saturday, across the Northeast, with the highest totals reported in Massachusetts.

The storm particularly impacted Franklin and Worcester counties, where residents saw more than 8 inches of snow.

In the Tri-State area, totals for Saturday were:

On Sunday morning, warm air impacted the region, causing a mixture of light rain and snow.

The accumulation of snow in the Northeast.

But by that evening, heavier and more widespread snow bombarded the area as an offshore low-pressure system approached the Northeast.

The storm system brought in colder air and moisture, resulting in an increase of snow coverage.

The Northeast was not the only region impacted by snow this past weekend; the Southeast experienced snow as well.

The snowstorm began on Saturday with another round affecting the region on Sunday.

The snow that did fall on Saturday quickly melted later that day as the sun came out, causing temperatures to rise to the 40s.

FLAKES FLYING IN PARTS OF SOUTH-CENTRAL GEORGIA

On Sunday, parts of Georgia received up to 3 inches of snow, while Ozark, AL saw 2 inches of snow.

The Florida Panhandle reported some parts to have over 1.3 inches of snow, with Milton, FL experiencing 0.5 inches.

Overall, snow did not accumulate for long in the south as warm air and rain lingered.

The snow that did end up accumulating was largely the result of a brief but intense burst of rain that transitioned into snow from a precipitation shield.

Even though much of the snow did not stick, it is still extremely rare for the South to experience back-to-back snowstorms.

The amount of snow expect to impact Boston, MA.

It is expected that some snow showers will linger across the Northeast, mostly affecting Massachusetts and Rhode Island until midday Monday. The additional accumulations may be light.

Most travel challenges will occur prior to sunrise. But the lingering snow after sunrise could still affect the morning commute, primarily due to the risk of refreezing on roads and sidewalks. Any standing water from melting snow may turn icy, especially on untreated surfaces.