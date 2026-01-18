Search
Millions from Florida to Maine saw snowy weekend as storm system exits the East Coast

Some lingering snow are expected to continue to into Monday morning, mainly around the Boston area.

By Alexandra Myers
Winter weather alerts in effect across the Northeast

After rounds of snowstorms across the Northeast and the Southeast, snow may linger over eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island until around Monday midday. 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible. 

Back-to-back rounds of snow blanketed parts of the I-95 corridor over the weekend as a storm system moved up from the Southeast to the Northeast region. 

The first round of snow occurred on Saturday, across the Northeast, with the highest totals reported in Massachusetts

POLAR VORTEX TO FUEL DANGEROUS SPREAD OF ARCTIC AIR AS COLDEST TEMPERATURES WILL LINGER OVER US FOR WEEKS

The storm particularly impacted Franklin and Worcester counties, where residents saw more than 8 inches of snow. 

Snow in Staten Island on Sunday

Snow in Staten Island on Sunday

(Stacy Mazzarella / FOX Weather)

In the Tri-State area, totals for Saturday were: 

On Sunday morning, warm air impacted the region, causing a mixture of light rain and snow.

The accumulation of snow in the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

But by that evening, heavier and more widespread snow bombarded the area as an offshore low-pressure system approached the Northeast. 

The storm system brought in colder air and moisture, resulting in an increase of snow coverage. 

The Northeast was not the only region impacted by snow this past weekend; the Southeast experienced snow as well. 

  • Image 1 of 5

    Light snow falls in Milton, FL over the weekend.  (Lee Chandler )

  • Image 2 of 5

    Parts of Georgia are blanketed by heavy snowfall as a storm system passes through the area.  (Randall Duke)

  • Image 3 of 5

    A winter storm system passes through parts of Georgia.  (Alan Anderson)

  • Image 4 of 5

    Snow covers a Florida beach after a snowstorm.  (Ruth)

  • Image 5 of 5

    Some parts of Georgia saw up to 3 inches of snow as a winter storm system past the region.  (Olivia Jeffries )

The snowstorm began on Saturday with another round affecting the region on Sunday. 

The snow that did fall on Saturday quickly melted later that day as the sun came out, causing temperatures to rise to the 40s. 

FLAKES FLYING IN PARTS OF SOUTH-CENTRAL GEORGIA

On Sunday, parts of Georgia received up to 3 inches of snow, while Ozark, AL saw 2 inches of snow. 

The Florida Panhandle reported some parts to have over 1.3 inches of snow, with Milton, FL experiencing 0.5 inches. 

Some snow accumulation possible in Florida Panhandle

Less than an inch of snow accumulation is possible in the Florida Panhandle on Sunday. FOX Weather's Brandy Campbell is live in Marianna, Florida, with the latest.

Overall, snow did not accumulate for long in the south as warm air and rain lingered. 

The snow that did end up accumulating was largely the result of a brief but intense burst of rain that transitioned into snow from a precipitation shield. 

Even though much of the snow did not stick, it is still extremely rare for the South to experience back-to-back snowstorms. 

The amount of snow expect to impact Boston, MA.
(FOX Weather)

 

It is expected that some snow showers will linger across the Northeast, mostly affecting Massachusetts and Rhode Island until midday Monday. The additional accumulations may be light. 

Most travel challenges will occur prior to sunrise. But the lingering snow after sunrise could still affect the morning commute, primarily due to the risk of refreezing on roads and sidewalks. Any standing water from melting snow may turn icy, especially on untreated surfaces.

