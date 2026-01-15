Snowfall expected in NFL Divisional Round matchup between Texans and Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is underway this weekend, with possible winter weather making an appearance.

The Houston Texans travel to Massachusetts to face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday at 3 p.m.

This comes as the Texans recently dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs, keeping Aaron Rodgers in check, limiting him to 146 passing yards, one interception and a lost fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The Texans' defense allowed no touchdowns. This comes as the organization achieved its first-ever road playoff win in franchise history.

The FOX Forecast Center is predicting a medium ROWI (Risk of Weather Impact) rating for this matchup with temperatures starting at 35 degrees in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where snow showers are expected to persist throughout the evening.

This could pose issues for Texans QB CJ Stroud, who visibly struggled in the cold outdoors against the Steelers last week, dropping snaps from the center on multiple occasions.

This graphic shows the potential temperatures and snowfall expected for the second round of the NFL playoffs in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

(FOX Weather)



Luckily, his defense held the line long enough for Stroud and the offense to simply manage the game and take no significant risks. For the day, Stroud passed for 250 yards, one touchdown, one interception and five fumbles.

Patriots QB Drake Maye looks to better solidify his MVP candidate status with a statement win to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time since the 2018 season.

The Patriots' defense dominated against the Chargers, allowing no touchdowns. Evidently, Maye did struggle against the fifth best-ranked defense in the league, according to FOX Sports, but he threw a touchdown late in the game to solidify the win.

Maye threw for 286 yards, one touchdown, one interception and two fumbles.

The Texans, who play indoors for home games, will certainly have to adjust to playing outdoors in winter weather. It is worth noting that they have not played a single cold-weather game all season.

The Texans will have to rely on their No. 1-ranked defense to give their offense a chance to get into a rhythm and, hopefully, compete with a talented Patriots team.

Texans receiver Christian Kirk could yet again be the key difference in this game, as he had a reviving moment of his career against the Steelers last week, catching eight passes for 144 yards and a touchdown.

With fellow wide receiver Nico Collins still in concussion protocol, the team will rely heavily on Kirk and Dalton Schultz.

If you plan to attend the game, be sure to dress warmly and bring a coat, as snow could continue through 10 p.m.

Honorable mention snow game

The New England Patriots were part of one of the most significant snow games in NFL history, in which the tuck rule was revealed to the sports world.

According to the National Weather Service, around 4 inches of snow fell in Massachusetts, starting around 6 p.m. and continuing until 2 a.m. that night. The heaviest snow fell between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., which is precisely when the game was played on Jan. 19, 2002.

The Patriots won dramatically against the Raiders after the referees ruled that QB Tom Brady had not fumbled after being tackled by Charles Woodson.

As a result, the tuck rule resurfaced and became familiar to fans as New England essentially stole the game and would go on to win the Super Bowl against the St. Louis Rams.