See it: Runaway emu handcuffed by Florida sheriff's deputy after evading capture

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.– An emu put up a fight and ran after a sheriff's deputy in Florida after escaping its owners last week.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said it got a call about a runaway emu in St. Augustine on Friday.

Corporal Keisler was dispatched to corral the animal, arriving on scene to find the emu running back and forth on a county road.

"Interesting, I'm in pursuit of an emu," Keisler said in body camera video that captured the ordeal.

Keisler attempted to lure the bird, calling to it and beckoning it forth.

The emu seemed less than thrilled at the idea of capture, even going as far as to escape the officer's grasp when he tried to apprehend the bird.

Keisler groaned as the emu jumped away from his hands, running back toward the road.

The scene changed as Keisler managed to get the emu off the road and toward an area of brush and trees near the bird's home.

Still struggling to get the bird to go where he needed, Keisler got an idea.

"I'll be honest with you, I've never handcuffed an emu before, but they'll fit around his legs, and that'll keep him from kicking," Keisler said.

Emus have large talons on their feet and like to kick to defend themselves.

The officer tossed a makeshift leash around the emu's neck to keep it from running, while he tried to place the handcuffs on the bird's legs.

"Look who's got you now," he said. "Just a little closer."

Keisler managed to get one cuff on one leg before the bird moved.

"Don't look at me that way," Keisler said to the bird as he clipped the leash to a fence.

The emu turned its attention toward Keisler's body camera, attempting to lunge.

"Are you done resisting?" Keisler asked the bird. "I don’t want to have to charge you."

The next clip showed Keisler petting the bird as it seemed to be a bit more compliant, and he was finally able to latch the other handcuff.

"Look at that, I have a full set of cuffs on this emu," he said as he stepped back.

Keisler turned the camera to the emu. "Yeah, say hello," he said. The emu still tried to bite him.

The final clip of the video showed the emu's owners coaxing it back toward its home safely.

"Cpl. Keisler made every effort to detain the emu without causing harm or injury to the animal," the St. Johns Couty Sheriff's Office said. "All criminal charges against the emu were dropped."