Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Watch: Florida deputies save shark in distress, stuck tangled in a crab trap buoy line filled with hooks

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the shark was likely hooked by someone fishing from the beach before the line became wrapped around the buoy, causing the entanglement.

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
While patrolling near Manatee Public Beach on Friday, Jan. 9, marine deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spotted a shark in distress, entangled in a crab trap buoy line. After calling in assistance from Mote Marine Laboratory, the shark was freed and is seen swimming away.

Watch: Shark rescued after fishing gear entanglement near Manatee Public Beach

While patrolling near Manatee Public Beach on Friday, Jan. 9, marine deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spotted a shark in distress, entangled in a crab trap buoy line. After calling in assistance from Mote Marine Laboratory, the shark was freed and is seen swimming away.

HOLMES BEACH, FL.- While patrolling near Manatee Public Beach on Friday, Jan. 9, Marine Deputies Judy and Hernandez with Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) spotted a shark in distress, entangled in a crab trap buoy line.

The Deputies called in their partners at Mote Marine Laboratory, a marine research organization based in Sarasota, Florida, for assistance with the situation. 

WATCH: FLORIDA SCUBA DIVER FREES ENTANGLED SHARK FROM FISHING LINE

Mote responders arrived and carefully removed the hooks and fishing gear from the shark. 

According to MCSO, the shark was likely hooked by someone fishing from the beach and became entangled when the fishing line wrapped around a crab trap buoy. 

Shark rescued after entanglement near Manatee Public Beach in Florida on Jan. 9.

Shark rescued after entanglement near Manatee Public Beach in Florida on Jan. 9. 

(@ManateeSheriff / X / FOX Weather)

"The fishing line likely broke off between the trap and the angler, leaving the shark unable to swim free," officials said.

Once the fishing gear was safely removed, the shark was freed from entanglement

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Without the timely response from Deputies Judy and Hernandez and Mote Marine Laboratory, officials say it’s likely that the shark would not have survived.

Tags
Loading...