Watch: Florida deputies save shark in distress, stuck tangled in a crab trap buoy line filled with hooks

HOLMES BEACH, FL.- While patrolling near Manatee Public Beach on Friday, Jan. 9, Marine Deputies Judy and Hernandez with Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) spotted a shark in distress, entangled in a crab trap buoy line.

The Deputies called in their partners at Mote Marine Laboratory, a marine research organization based in Sarasota, Florida, for assistance with the situation.

Mote responders arrived and carefully removed the hooks and fishing gear from the shark.

According to MCSO, the shark was likely hooked by someone fishing from the beach and became entangled when the fishing line wrapped around a crab trap buoy.

"The fishing line likely broke off between the trap and the angler, leaving the shark unable to swim free," officials said.

Once the fishing gear was safely removed, the shark was freed from entanglement.

Without the timely response from Deputies Judy and Hernandez and Mote Marine Laboratory, officials say it’s likely that the shark would not have survived.