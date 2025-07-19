Watch: 300-pound turtle freed after getting stuck between massive rocks on Florida beach

STUART, Fla. – A photographer came upon a startling sight on Wednesday, when she discovered a 300-pound loggerhead turtle wedged between rocks on a southeast Florida beach.

The incident occurred near the House of Refuge, where photographer Suzanne Cosme, owner of DeVine Portraits, had visited to take photos of the sunrise.

While taking photos, she came upon a large turtle stuck on a rocky outcrop on the beach. She noted how unsure she was about the health of the animal and how long it had been there, particularly as it was covered in some blood.

Footage shot by Cosme shows the animal slumped down, pinned in on both sides by a rocky vice grip.

"It’s okay, mama," Cosme can be heard saying to the turtle. "I’m going to get you safe, I promise."

Cosme notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, who sent deputies and firefighters to the scene.

Photos and video from Cosme shows four of the first responders carefully maneuvering the turtle around the rocky feature until the animal was freed.

After evaluating its health and condition, the officials released the animal on the sandy beach, where it slowly ambled toward the lapping waves.

"They made sure she was good, she didn’t need to go to rehab or anything like that – she was perfect," Cosme said, describing the moment the turtle was freed and made her way back to the water. "She looked at me, it looked like she was saying ‘Thank you’ to me. It was so cute."

Cosme said she’s not sure how the turtle found itself among the rocks, but surmised that the animal might have walked upon the rocks during high tide and then became stuck as the tide fell.

Either way, the chance discovery of the turtle on the beach ultimately led to Cosme saving its life.

"It just felt surreal, I guess," Cosme said. "It was a magical moment."

Loggerhead sea turtles are the most common in Florida, according to the National Park Service. They are the official state saltwater reptile.